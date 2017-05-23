Two remanded after caught in car with fake number plates, illegal gun

The two men, who police suspected were bandits after they were nabbed with an illegal gun and fake number plates were arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts yesterday.

The men Jamie Marks, 27, a taxi driver, of Lot 2687 La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara; and Mark Griffith, 19, a miner of Lot 19 One Mile Wismar, Linden, both denied the charge which stated that on May 19, at Sheriff and Duncan Streets, Georgetown, they had in their possession a 9mm pistol without being the holders of firearm license.

It was also alleged that on the same day at the same location they had in their possession nine live rounds of 9mm ammunition.

It was further alleged that Marks fraudulently imposed PNN 1154 on registered vehicle PVV 3532. Marks pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves had no objections to bail being granted to Marks as it relates to the number plate charge.

Magistrate Judy Latchman granted bail to the tune of $100,000.

According to the prosecutor, Griffith who has a pending matter for robbery under-arms for which he is out on bail, should remain in custody.

However, on the illegal gun and ammunition charge both men were remanded to prison and will make their next court appearance on June 12.

According to information, police on May 19 trailed the Toyota motor car and apprehended the two men. In the process they confiscated the gun and ammunition which were found in the men’s possession.

The vehicle had a fake number plate. It was reported that police received information that the men were about to commit a robbery.

Acting on the tip, ranks on mobile patrol caught up with the men on Sheriff and Duncan Streets. A search was carried out on the vehicle and the unlicensed gun was found.