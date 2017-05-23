Latest update May 23rd, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Two remanded after caught in car with fake number plates, illegal gun

May 23, 2017 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0

The two men, who police suspected were bandits after they were nabbed with an illegal gun and fake number plates were arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts yesterday.

REMANDED: Jamie Marks and Mark Griffith

The men Jamie Marks, 27, a taxi driver, of Lot 2687 La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara; and Mark Griffith, 19, a miner of Lot 19 One Mile Wismar, Linden, both denied the charge which stated that on May 19, at Sheriff and Duncan Streets, Georgetown, they had in their possession a 9mm pistol without being the holders of firearm license.
It was also alleged that on the same day at the same location they had in their possession nine live rounds of 9mm ammunition.
It was further alleged that Marks fraudulently imposed PNN 1154 on registered vehicle PVV 3532. Marks pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves had no objections to bail being granted to Marks as it relates to the number plate charge.
Magistrate Judy Latchman granted bail to the tune of $100,000.
According to the prosecutor, Griffith who has a pending matter for robbery under-arms for which he is out on bail, should remain in custody.
However, on the illegal gun and ammunition charge both men were remanded to prison and will make their next court appearance on June 12.
According to information, police on May 19 trailed the Toyota motor car and apprehended the two men. In the process they confiscated the gun and ammunition which were found in the men’s possession.
The vehicle had a fake number plate. It was reported that police received information that the men were about to commit a robbery.
Acting on the tip, ranks on mobile patrol caught up with the men on Sheriff and Duncan Streets. A search was carried out on the vehicle and the unlicensed gun was found.

More in this category

Sports

Independence 5-K Run & Fitness Walk …Missenger, Scott takes top honors

Independence 5-K Run & Fitness Walk …Missenger, Scott...

May 23, 2017

Isurdeen cops inaugural Wheel Chair category Despite the pouring rain a large turn-out saw National Distance runner Winston Missenger finish ahead of fellow National athlete Cleveland Thomas when the...
Read More
Xtreme Clean & Maintenance Co. ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament…All systems in place for Friday’s start – Organisers

Xtreme Clean & Maintenance Co. ‘Gold...

May 23, 2017

GSCL Inc Independence Cup set for this weekend

GSCL Inc Independence Cup set for this weekend

May 23, 2017

Letter to the Sports Editor…GCB/ECB dodge Raphael’s questions on Drubahadur’s registration

Letter to the Sports Editor…GCB/ECB dodge...

May 23, 2017

Letter to the Sports Editor…Samaroo responds to Claude Raphael

Letter to the Sports Editor…Samaroo...

May 23, 2017

RHTY&SC to host Patron’s 20/20 Cricket to mark President Granger’s 72nd Birthday

RHTY&SC to host Patron’s 20/20 Cricket to...

May 23, 2017

GAPF GS Andrea Smith aiming to dominate at Pan Am/SA Powerlifting C/ships

GAPF GS Andrea Smith aiming to dominate at Pan...

May 23, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • The purge and the plunge

    Guyana’s public service has long suffered from a lack of skills. There was always a shortage of skills necessary for... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]