RHTY&SC to host Patron’s 20/20 Cricket to mark President Granger’s 72nd Birthday

Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation, the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, M.S

would be hosting a special 20/20 cricket tournament in honour of its Patron, H.E President David Granger’s 72nd Birthday Anniversary. President Granger would celebrate his birthday on the 15th of July and has given his consent to the RHTY&SC to host the tournament under the name “Patron’s Cup – Guyana’s Green Economy”.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that the Management of the Club decided to host the tournament in honour of its outstanding Patron and also in support of his efforts to transform Guyana into a Green Economy. A total of eight teams – two from Demerara and six from Berbice would clash in the tournament which would be played on a knockout basis leading up to the Grand Finals on the 15th of July at the Albion Community Centre under lights.

A prize package of $1M would be given to the top four teams and outstanding performers including a winner’s prize of $500,000 and a Trophy.

Foster stated that the tournament would be well organised and all funds raised from the tournament would be used to purchase school bags and bicycles to assist less fortunate students to stay in school. The RHTY&SC, he stated has already requested the Berbice and Guyana Cricket Board to give them their blessings for the tournament and is awaiting a response.

The long serving Secretary/CEO stated that the Georgetown Cricket Club and the Demerara Cricket Club of Georgetown would officially be invited to be part of the tournament. The six teams from Berbice would be selected shortly but Rose Hall Town Gizmos and Gadgets, Blairmont, Young Warriors and Tucker Park are expected to be part of this historic tournament.

The organisers would be in charge of covering the cost of umpiring, balls, costs of the Demerara teams’ transportation, providing meals for the finals and coloured T/Shirts for the four semi-finalists.

The RHTY&SC, M.S has established a working committee headed by Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster and Vice President Mark Papannah to organise the tournament. Other members include Asst Secretary Simon Naidu, Treasurer Shemaine Campbelle, Cricket Coach Delbert Hicks, Club Captain Shawn Perriera, Public Relations Officer Anil Ramnarine and Asst Organising Secretary Rabindranauth Kissoonlall to organise the tournament.

The committee would also be in charge of publishing a youth information booklet on Climate change and the Green Economy which would be distributed free of cost to youths across Berbice. The RHTY&SC and its eight cricket teams hope to raise about $1M this year to assist youths with school bags an bicycles as part of its Say Yes to Education Campaign.