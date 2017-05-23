Murderous pirate attack in Corentyne Waters…One suspect in custody, boat engine recovered

Latest update May 23rd, 2017 12:55 AM

As investigators tighten their grip around what actually occurred that day in the Corentyne waters when Mahadeo Ramdehol lost his life while fishing, they have finally made inroads into the attack.

Dead: Mahadeo Ramdehol

Ian Amsterdam, Divisional Commander, has confirmed with the media that one person in presently in police custody and the 40hp Yamaha Engine that was stolen from the fishermen’s boat has since been recovered.
Amsterdam explained, “We have one suspect in custody. We are interviewing him in detail and we are looking for two other persons. The engine has been recovered and based on that we are interviewing the suspect in custody. So far he is giving us bits and pieces”.
He disclosed that they received information about the suspects involved in the piracy attack after a detailed interview with the suspect presently in custody; it was then that they were able to recover the engine.
Kaieteur News was also told that the surviving fishermen have since been cleared of any involvement in the matter since investigators came up empty handed during their interrogation.
Ranks in B Division are on the hunt for the other two suspects who are believed to have been the actual perpetrators who committed the act.
Mahadeo Ramdehol, a boat captain who resided at Kilcoy Squatting Area, was thrown overboard in the Corentyne River during a pirate attack. He was with his two other fishing colleagues.
The surviving Fishermen had told reporters that they were approached by a small fishing boat with two masked pirates armed with cutlasses and were told to hand over their boat engine and the days catch. After heeding the requests they stated that they were told to jump into the river while the armed men reportedly broadsided Ramdehol on his head with the cutlass before ordering him to jump overboard. The men then escaped and the fishermen swam to safety. Unfortunately Ramdehol did not make it. His body later washed up along the Rose Hall foreshore.
Investigations continue.

