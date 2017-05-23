Letter to the Sports Editor…Samaroo responds to Claude Raphael

Dear Sports Editor,

Mr. Editor, Please allow me some space in your letter column to respond to a letter carried in a few print media houses purportedly written by a Claude Raphael.

Firstly, I would like to make it clear that Mr. Raphael does not speak for the Berbice Cricket Board and cannot represent our position as it relates to anything regarding our parent body, the Guyana Cricket Board. In fact, I am not aware that Mr. Claude Raphael holds any elected or appointed position in the current cricket structure and must admit the he refers to himself as former this or that on a constant basis.

Secondly, the Berbice Cricket Board recognizes the GCB as its parent body and fully supports the current Executives. We have attended the last two General Meetings and have made great strides to correct the mistakes of our misguided former Executives, who sought to resolve their issues in the court.

Thirdly, and more importantly, the Cricket Administration Act carries an archaic BCB constitution that failed to enshrine many amendments over the years which has created chaos in Berbice cricket. The purported representatives apparently failed to ensure that their own clubs were accounted for in the membership. Maybe Raphael can explain why this happened as he appears to be quite knowledgeable on the drafting and passing of the controversial piece of legislation which the BCB currently oppose.

Finally, I must let Claude Raphael know that like him we all played some level of Club cricket. His achievement as an administrator is cloudy at best.

Yours Sincerely,

Dhieranidranauth Samaroo.

President (ag)

Berbice Cricket Board