Independence 5-K Run & Fitness Walk …Missenger, Scott takes top honors

Isurdeen cops inaugural Wheel Chair category

Despite the pouring rain a large turn-out saw National Distance runner Winston Missenger

finish ahead of fellow National athlete Cleveland Thomas when the second annual Independence 5K Run, Health and Fitness Walk organised by the Rising Star Track Club in collaboration with the Office of the President and Guyana Community of Service was held in wet and windy conditions last Sunday.

Nathaniel Giddings from Linden, took the third spot in the Event which commenced from Square of the Revolution, proceeded up Hadfield Street, round Mandela Avenue, into Homestretch Avenue and back to the starting point.

Missenger was pleased with his performance and said that this 5K race was as an excellent warm-up for Sunday’s Independence 10k which will be contested on the South American route.

GDF’s Ashanti Scott won the female category, Ricky Williams finished first in the junior category, West Demerara’s Gary Fagundes won the Master’s 40-55 race, Masters runner Llewellyn Gardener copped the Over- 60 category and Uttamkumar Isurdeen took the first ever Wheel Chair category by finishing ahead of Vlssys Edwards in a time of 13 minutes 35 seconds.

Wheel Chair winner Isurdeen lauded the organizers for adding an Event for the differently abled athletes adding that he hopes this can be an annual Category which will attract more such participants. He disclosed that he was proud to be the first winner and was happy that his hard training in the National Park paid off.

Chairman of the Guyana Committee of Services, Eugene Noel, said he was satisfied with the Event despite the rain and the economic downturn of the nation affecting it to some extent. He thanked the sponsors for coming on board.

Office of the President, Payless Varity Store, BK Inc, Banks DIH, E-networks, Ansa McAl, Toucan Industries, Trans Guyana Airways, S &L ELICTRICAL, Kevin Jeffrey, Star Party Rentals, Brant’s Security, Key Shop, Mohamed Construction and Mohan’s Contracting Company all offered Sponsorship to the Event be successful.

Rising Star Track Club’s Leslie Black praised the hard work of everyone involved including his wife Avril Black and the sponsors for their time, funding and commitment. Medals and T-shirts were presented to the athletes. (Sean Devers)