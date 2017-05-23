Latest update May 23rd, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GSCL Inc Independence Cup set for this weekend

May 23, 2017 Sports 0

The annual Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc (GSCL Inc.) Independence Cup T20 competition is set to commence on Friday at the Everest Cricket Club.

Regal All Stars and Masters teams will look to add to their collection of prizes this weekend.

The competition will be played in the Open and Masters categories and entrance fee is $15,000. At stake are trophies and medals.
According to Organising Secretary of the GSCL Inc Samuel Kingston, the first four teams that enters in both divisions will be accepted and the big white balls will be used. He added that the competition will get underway at 09:00hrs and teams will be given a rest day on Saturday, while the finals in both segments will be played on Sunday at the said venue.
For registration teams can contact GSCL Inc Secretary Russell Jadbeer on 225-4802 or 226-4205, Mahendra Hardyal on 610 7902 or Kingston on 619 5103.
Regal All Stars and Regal Masters are the defending champions in both categories.

More in this category

Sports

Independence 5-K Run & Fitness Walk …Missenger, Scott takes top honors

Independence 5-K Run & Fitness Walk …Missenger, Scott...

May 23, 2017

Isurdeen cops inaugural Wheel Chair category Despite the pouring rain a large turn-out saw National Distance runner Winston Missenger finish ahead of fellow National athlete Cleveland Thomas when the...
Read More
Xtreme Clean & Maintenance Co. ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament…All systems in place for Friday’s start – Organisers

Xtreme Clean & Maintenance Co. ‘Gold...

May 23, 2017

GSCL Inc Independence Cup set for this weekend

GSCL Inc Independence Cup set for this weekend

May 23, 2017

Letter to the Sports Editor…GCB/ECB dodge Raphael’s questions on Drubahadur’s registration

Letter to the Sports Editor…GCB/ECB dodge...

May 23, 2017

Letter to the Sports Editor…Samaroo responds to Claude Raphael

Letter to the Sports Editor…Samaroo...

May 23, 2017

RHTY&SC to host Patron’s 20/20 Cricket to mark President Granger’s 72nd Birthday

RHTY&SC to host Patron’s 20/20 Cricket to...

May 23, 2017

GAPF GS Andrea Smith aiming to dominate at Pan Am/SA Powerlifting C/ships

GAPF GS Andrea Smith aiming to dominate at Pan...

May 23, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • The purge and the plunge

    Guyana’s public service has long suffered from a lack of skills. There was always a shortage of skills necessary for... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]