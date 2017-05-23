GSCL Inc Independence Cup set for this weekend

The annual Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc (GSCL Inc.) Independence Cup T20 competition is set to commence on Friday at the Everest Cricket Club.

The competition will be played in the Open and Masters categories and entrance fee is $15,000. At stake are trophies and medals.

According to Organising Secretary of the GSCL Inc Samuel Kingston, the first four teams that enters in both divisions will be accepted and the big white balls will be used. He added that the competition will get underway at 09:00hrs and teams will be given a rest day on Saturday, while the finals in both segments will be played on Sunday at the said venue.

For registration teams can contact GSCL Inc Secretary Russell Jadbeer on 225-4802 or 226-4205, Mahendra Hardyal on 610 7902 or Kingston on 619 5103.

Regal All Stars and Regal Masters are the defending champions in both categories.