GAPF GS Andrea Smith aiming to dominate at Pan Am/SA Powerlifting C/ships

It is not often that you find an active athlete also performing duties at the administrative level and being effective in both. This is the case with Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) General Secretary,

Ms. Andrea Smith.

Guyana’s reigning 63kg Open Women’s Champion is set to improve on her bronze medals which were captured at the NAPF/Caribbean and NAPF/FESUPO Powerlifting Championships held in Ribeirao Preto, Brazil in 2015 and in St. Croix, US Virgin Islands last year when she steps on the platform at this year’s competition to be held from July 3-8 next in Orlando Florida.

Smith, one the 21 athletes selected by the GAPF, is exuding confidence and is of the view that this year is another positive step towards strengthening Guyana’s distinct presence on the international Powerlifting scene. The positive Smith, like the other selectees are all aiming to keep the Golden Arrowhead flying high.

Additionally, Smith will also attend these Championships in the capacity of Team Manager, a tall order for this noticeably petite yet dynamic individual.

Touching base with Andrea on her preparation for the upcoming championships, she explained that her training regime is steadily progressing, describing this as “very encouraging.” Smith further explained that she is being regimental with a number of training protocols that will assure her being fully healthy to participate optimally this time around.

When quizzed about support for her venture, Smith disclosed that corporate Guyana continues to offer support amidst the prevailing challenging financial climate, explaining that to date, the process of canvassing and securing sponsorship for herself remains on-going; at which point she underscored, in a distinct tone of gratitude, a number of sponsors that have to date willingly and generously donated to her venture including GUYOIL, Hand in Hand Trust Inc., Car Care Enterprise, Azad, Reminiscence Gy and other Private donors.

Smith reaffirmed that the support of government and corporate sponsors is critical to the success of national athletes like her vying to do their best in the sport they love on the international stage.