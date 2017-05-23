Driver charged, licence suspended for crash that injured several children

Bus driver Alpha Felix was yesterday charged with dangerous driving following the May 4 two-vehicle crash on the West Coast Berbice, in which several children were injured.

A police release stated that Felix’s driver’s licence was suspended pending the outcome of the case.

The release gave his address as Lot 22 Weldaad Village, West Coast Berbice.

Several passengers, including at least 14 children were injured after the minibus, allegedly driven by the accused, slammed into a school bus which was parked along the Rising Sun, West Coast Berbice Public Road.

Felix was allegedly attempting to overtake another vehicle.

At least six of the more seriously injured were transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC).

The injured included three-year-old Fastasia Saul, Adn Joseph, Lornel Marks, Ronayah Glasgow and Malacai Duncan – all five years old, along with Enrique Lewis, nine.