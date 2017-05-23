Auditor General examines M&CC books

Officials from the Office of the Audit General are currently conducting an audit into the affairs of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC).

The information was made public at the Council’s statutory meeting held at City Hall, yesterday.

During the meeting, members of the Council agreed that the audit is geared towards helping to improve City Hall’s system of accountability.

The efforts are also in keeping with the Municipal and District Council Act 28:01 which stipulates that all books of the Council shall be audited, yearly.

Among the departments within the municipality slated to undergo investigations is City Treasurer’s Department. The City Treasurer’s Department is responsible for managing the financial resources of the Georgetown Municipality; general rates and market rentals are its main sources of income.

The City Constabulary Department, City Engineers’ Department and the Personnel Section are also on the cards to be audited.

During the statutory meeting, Mayor of Georgetown, Patricia Chase-Green, asked that members of the council indicate their willingness to cooperate with and make the necessary accommodations to facilitate the audits.

“It is a requirement of the law that our books be audited and we are doing that.”

Earlier this year, PPP/C Councillor, Bishram Kuppen, called for a forensic audit to be conducted, on what he says are the billions of dollars that are being spent by City Hall without any credible financial reports.

Kuppen had thrice attempted to move a motion for a forensic audit by submitting a written request to the Town Clerk to have the motion included on the agenda of the statutory meeting, but this never materialized. “One each occasion,” Kuppen said, “the Town Clerk responded that he found fault with the motion but did not advise what the deficiencies were.”

However the council has since taken measures to improve the capacity of the internal audit department, by providing the appropriate software to manage the systems of property rates and other aspects of its responsibility.

Additionally, the Council welcomes the audit of the office by the Auditor General. (Rehanna Ramsay)