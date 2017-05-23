Alleged Amelia’s Ward wife killer remanded

Latest update May 23rd, 2017 12:50 AM
Alleged wife-killer Michael London was remanded yesterday for the murder of his wife, 37-year-old Shenika Elliot- London, who succumbed to a brutal knife attack last Friday at her Lot 1206 Central Amelia’s Ward home.
The handcuffed accused made a brief appearance before Magistrate Clive Nurse at the Wales Magistrate’s Court. He was remanded until June 27.
The case has been transferred to the Linden Magistrate’s Court.
It is alleged that London, a pork-knocker, inflicted at least ten stab wounds on his wife, a mother of five, in the victim’s bedroom.
He fled the scene, but was shot in the left leg hours later during a confrontation with police in a forested area at Moblissa, Soesdyke/Linden.
His wife collapsed outside a neighbour’s house, and died at the Mackenzie Hospital. A postmortem gave the cause of death as “multiple incise wounds.”
The accused, who is said to be 35, has reportedly given police a statement in which he claimed her infidelity led to him killing her.
However, the victim’s relatives alleged that she was the victim of constant physical abuse.
