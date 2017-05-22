Latest update May 22nd, 2017 1:21 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Wife allegedly offers cop $525,000 to drop gun, ammo charges against husband

May 22, 2017 News 0

A 40-year-old woman was arrested when she showed up at the Mahaica Police Station and offered a police rank $525,000 to release her husband, who was earlier arrested for possession of an unlicensed gun and ammo.
Yesterday, police ranks acting on information went to the home of the 41-year-old businessman and conducted a search during which they found an unlicensed .32 pistol, fifty rounds of .32 ammunition and seventeen 9MM live ammunition in his bedroom.
The police said that the man’s wife offered the money to the investigating rank to forego charges against her spouse.
The money has been lodged and the couple is likely to appear in court early this week.
Operations carried out in ‘C’ Division over the weekend resulted in a total of seventeen persons being arrested for various offences including a 49-year -old for Trafficking in Narcotics. Four motorcycles suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained were seized.

More in this category

Sports

U17 duo proud of opp. to be part of FF Jaro Talent Identification Initiative

U17 duo proud of opp. to be part of FF Jaro Talent Identification...

May 22, 2017

Two of the national Under-17 team members, Mario Eastman and Cecil Jackman shared their thoughts on the FF Jaro Talent Identification Initiative which took place at the #5 ground, West Coast Berbice...
Read More
Calvin Ming continues his winning ways

Calvin Ming continues his winning ways

May 22, 2017

Mumbai pip Pune in thriller to win third IPL title

Mumbai pip Pune in thriller to win third IPL

May 22, 2017

Vinales wins thrilling French MotoGP as Rossi comes off bike

Vinales wins thrilling French MotoGP as Rossi...

May 22, 2017

Balancing education and sports is female powerlifter Tineisha Toney

Balancing education and sports is female...

May 22, 2017

Chanderpaul hundred rallies Lancashire

Chanderpaul hundred rallies Lancashire

May 22, 2017

Cricket Stakeholder asks of Mr. Somwaru 

Cricket Stakeholder asks of Mr. Somwaru 

May 22, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Image is everything

    The APNU+AFC coalition seems to be losing its earlier sensitivity towards the need to project a multi-racial image.... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]