Wife allegedly offers cop $525,000 to drop gun, ammo charges against husband

A 40-year-old woman was arrested when she showed up at the Mahaica Police Station and offered a police rank $525,000 to release her husband, who was earlier arrested for possession of an unlicensed gun and ammo.

Yesterday, police ranks acting on information went to the home of the 41-year-old businessman and conducted a search during which they found an unlicensed .32 pistol, fifty rounds of .32 ammunition and seventeen 9MM live ammunition in his bedroom.

The police said that the man’s wife offered the money to the investigating rank to forego charges against her spouse.

The money has been lodged and the couple is likely to appear in court early this week.

Operations carried out in ‘C’ Division over the weekend resulted in a total of seventeen persons being arrested for various offences including a 49-year -old for Trafficking in Narcotics. Four motorcycles suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained were seized.