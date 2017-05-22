Wife allegedly offers cop $525,000 to drop gun, ammo charges against husband

Latest update May 22nd, 2017 1:21 AM
A 40-year-old woman was arrested when she showed up at the Mahaica Police Station and offered a police rank $525,000 to release her husband, who was earlier arrested for possession of an unlicensed gun and ammo.
Yesterday, police ranks acting on information went to the home of the 41-year-old businessman and conducted a search during which they found an unlicensed .32 pistol, fifty rounds of .32 ammunition and seventeen 9MM live ammunition in his bedroom.
The police said that the man’s wife offered the money to the investigating rank to forego charges against her spouse.
The money has been lodged and the couple is likely to appear in court early this week.
Operations carried out in ‘C’ Division over the weekend resulted in a total of seventeen persons being arrested for various offences including a 49-year -old for Trafficking in Narcotics. Four motorcycles suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained were seized.
May 22, 2017Two of the national Under-17 team members, Mario Eastman and Cecil Jackman shared their thoughts on the FF Jaro Talent Identification Initiative which took place at the #5 ground, West Coast Berbice...
May 22, 2017
May 22, 2017
May 22, 2017
May 22, 2017
May 22, 2017
May 22, 2017
One of the problems I have with Dr. Henry Jeffrey’s polemics on Guyanese politics is his complete misunderstanding... more
The APNU+AFC coalition seems to be losing its earlier sensitivity towards the need to project a multi-racial image.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Organisation of American States (OAS) has lost credibility as a multilateral institution Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]