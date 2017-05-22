U17 duo proud of opp. to be part of FF Jaro Talent Identification Initiative

Two of the national Under-17 team members, Mario Eastman and Cecil Jackman shared their thoughts on the FF Jaro Talent Identification Initiative which took place at the #5 ground, West Coast Berbice under the auspices of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF).

Manager of the Finland based club, Kristian Heames and club member, defender and Golden Jaguar, Walter ‘Boyd’ Moore, were the lead coaches and were lent assistance by National Under-17 Coach Brian Joseph, National Under-15 Coach Sampson Gilbert and former National player Gregory Richardson during the three-day, four session programme that ended yesterday.

Eastman explained that the experience was very nice given the fact that a number of the training routines they were exposed to were being experienced for the first time including trapping the ball, counter attacking and defending among others.

Eastman noted that the coach was very understandable and they enjoyed the programme. If selected to go to Europe, the centre midfield player said it would be a big break.

“If I go Finland, my parents, friends and everybody would be proud of me and I would be proud of myself too to know that I made it so far and getting an opportunity that many youngsters would like to have.”

And Cecil Jackman, another Midfield/Defensive player from Fruta Conquerors player summed up the sessions as great, also pointing out that heading the ball, pressing and defending were some of the areas that brought new insights.

He too noted that if selected, it would be an immense opportunity as an Under-17 national player.