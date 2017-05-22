TidyUp donates 100 gallons of cleansing products to flood-hit Region Eight

Local chemist and founder of TidyUp Liquid Detergents, Melissa Younge, donated over 100 gallons of cleaning, sanitizing and disinfectant products from her line of products to flood-affected residents of Region Eight.

The products were delivered in various sizes to aid in the clean-up effort and to reduce the risk of transmitting water borne diseases during the crisis.

Seven boxes contained 213 bottles of antibacterial wash and dishwashing liquid, along with nine 20-liter pails of Pine disinfectant and antibacterial and multipurpose cleaners.

On Saturday, the Civil Defence Commission reported that the water level in the six villages in Region Eight had begun to recede steadily. The affected villages are Kaibarupai, Waipa, Chenapau, Sand Hill Settlement, Itabac and Kanapang.

CDC has also received reports from regional authorities that several villages in Region Seven have also suffered flooding but not to the level of severity of the villages in Region Eight.

The affected villages in Region Seven are Paruima, Kako, Jawalla, Phillipi, Kamarang and Duebamang. The Region Seven Regional Disaster Risk Management Systems (RDRMS) and Regional Disaster Risk Management Committee (RDRMC) have been activated.

A team is being deployed to the affected villages to conduct assessments and reconnaissance. Mainly farmlands and some residences have been flooded in the Region Seven villages.

The flooding in both regions is mainly as a result of excessive rainfall in the highland regions.

The government through the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and the Ministry of Public Health dispatched an additional four planeloads of relief supplies to Chenapau and Orinduik in Region Eight on Saturday.

Relief supplies for Waipa, Kaibarupai and other villages are being taken to the villages from the CDC’s Forward Operations Centre at Orinduik. Three flights with relief supplies were dispatched on Friday.

Minister Valerie Garrido-Lowe is leading a team to Waipa and Kaibarupai. The relief supplies consist mainly of food, medical supplies, clothing and water purification agents.