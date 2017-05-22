This explanation we are yet to hear from the GRA

Dear Editor,

The GRA obviously has little respect for its own intelligence judging from the inexplicable explanations proffered in defence of its actions in processing the duty free entry of a vehicle for its Head of Customs and Trade Administration.

The GRA exercised three prerogatives which it does not have. By its own admission, it approved a duty free concession for one of its senior staff. The GRA ‘short-collected’ the taxes due. It also exercised a ‘flexibility’ in order to allow the importation of a vehicle which is prohibited.

The GRA, however, is still to explain how it is after approving the concession for one of its senior officers it applied a rate of duty which is applicable to remigrants and not public officers. If the GRA wants the public to believe that it has the power to approve duty free concessions, then how does it explain that despite this claim it still collected $1.6 million less than what it was supposed to collect?

The GRA claims that the officer is required to travel in the course of his duties and by virtue of this position is entitled to the duty free concession. But what they have not told the public was that this very senior officer is assigned an official vehicle which has a registration number of PRR 7091. The GRA must therefore explain how it is it granted a duty free concession on the basis of the need of its Head of Customs and Trade Administration to carry out travel duties when it has already assigned a vehicle for that very purpose to the said senior officer.

Issac Oliver Samogan