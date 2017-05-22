The astrologers from the East in Guyana

Dear Editor,

I almost cried with hearty laughter, while reading the piece about the ‘Astrologers from the East’ in Guyana.

The assertion from one contributor adequately sums up for me the idea of what they are all about, i.e. “They are smooth. They understand how to manipulate people. The neighbours cook for them. They are smooth. They are calling lots of money.”

According to one, “it is not about money – liking to help people”? Liking to help himself, more like. With those phenomenal fees, if anyone is naive enough to comply, he should be able to feed several villages in his native land.

When I trained as an astrologer, in the late1970s/early ’80s’, eventually gaining a Diploma from the Mayo School of Astrology, I was keen on helping friends in need. Today I am a hobbyist, because I am otherwise occupied and there is so much relevant assistance online. In fact, some people may know, astrology is based on astronomy, and “in my day”, one needed to have a sound knowledge of arithmetic/maths, to persevere and qualify. Now, on the internet, there are outfits that construct and analyse birth charts, if you let them have accurate birth details. Further analysis and ‘forecasts’, if needed, may be had at a fee.

Why is it that the “East” seems so much smarter at parlour tricks than the “West”? A really sincere astrologer, as long as his/her living does not depend on it, might even erect and interpret a birth chart for free! In Guyana briefly in the 1990s, I can remember trying to help at least 3 women who asked me to “do a chart” for them – a married woman, an intending immigrant, and a medical student.

They were surprised that so much was revealed about their personalities and characteristics in that chart – and it was not a system of “fortune telling”.

I remember a woman praising her daughter about being so caring for visitors, offering them food, and I said “she must be a Cancer girl”. The mother mentioned her d.o.b- and the girl was indeed Cancer! I was then able to establish the mother’s birth sign, because of her love of ‘communication’ – reading and writing.

She was a Gemini, astrologically described as “the Peter Pan of the Zodiac”, less flatteringly as “the monkey” – quick moving, and ‘full of tricks’! Shoo the fortune hunters/tellers away, go online instead and at least get a lead.

Geralda Dennison