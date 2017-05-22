One dead, 15 injured as Tacoma rams minibus

– female driver flees scene

A rainy afternoon trip for passengers in a route 41(Stabroek/South)minibus ended tragically, when a passenger was killed after a speeding Toyota Tacoma slammed into the bus at the intersection of D’Urban and Smyth Streets, Georgetown yesterday.

Up to press time the dead man was still to be identified.

Fifteen other passengers, including the driver, Osafo Edghill, 42, were admitted to the GPHC. Edghill was admitted in an unconscious state.

Those injured have been identified as Brian James, 40; Kim Douglas, 49; Aviel Eversley, 35; Jelany Williams, 17; Ronaldo Bancroft, 15; Deon Goodridge, 27; Morris DeSouza, 16; Michael Bumburry, 47; De Andre Smith, 17; Othien Otto, seven; Lynette Crawford, 42; Godfrey Daniels,35, and Jesemy (only name given).

Some of them received injuries to the head and were observed bleeding from multiple cuts and bruises about the body.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma GRR 8350, who is said to be a female, reportedly fled the scene after her vehicle also slammed into the Classique GT Beer Garden at the corners of Smyth and D’Urban Street. The vehicle also crashed into motor car PLL 4477, which was parked in front of the beer garden.

According to reports, the silver minibus bearing number plate BVV 5273 had just picked up passengers from the ‘South Park” and was proceeding east along D’Urban Street, when the driver of the bronze-coloured Toyota Tacoma, which was heading south along Smyth Street, failed to stop at the intersection.

As a result, the Toyota Tacoma slammed into the side of the minibus which toppled several times and crashed into a utility pole before coming to a halt.

An eyewitness said that he was walking west along Durban Street, when he saw the Toyota Tacoma “jump” across Smyth Street and slam into the minibus which he said was also travelling at a fast rate.

“I was walking attempting to cross the road when I heard a loud explosion. I see that four wheel (Toyota Tacoma) run straight into the rum shop front and them people that went inside the shop run out.”

A man who was in the shop said that he and other persons were having some beers and watching cricket and football, when they saw the vehicle come crashing through the door.

When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene the injured persons had already been transported to the hospital. There were other persons, who claimed to be passengers of the minibus, walking around with injuries.

There was a pool of blood on the ground next to the conductor’s side of the minibus. In the blood were some teeth, reportedly those of the dead man, who was left hanging through a minibus window before he was taken to the hospital. This newspaper was told that onlookers were forced to assist with removing him from the mangled vehicle since the ambulance took some time to arrive.

“Put the bus in the ambulance”, some onlookers shouted sarcastically when the ambulance finally got there. “Yall arrive when everything done happen. The ambulance always late.”

Meanwhile, over at the GPHC, security officials were put to task as they tried to keep the relatives of those injured under control.

Nevertheless, persons are calling on the relevant authorities to erect a traffic light or have police ranks placed at the intersection.