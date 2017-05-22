No response from NIS on contribution record of Albert Reginald Bacchus

Latest update May 22nd, 2017 12:54 AM

May 22, 2017 Letters 0

Dear Editor,
I refer to a response made recently by the Publicity and Public Relations Officer, of the NIS, requesting that complaints be made to her office before resorting to the media.
My case was carried in the Kaieteur News of July 23, 2016 and to date, there has been no response or has any officer from NIS sought to make contact with me to inform me of the status of my issue.
I made a complaint to NIS since sometime back in 2012 informing of my employment at Motor Transport Services Ltd. from 1977 to 1985, and then my redeployment to Guyana Transport Services Ltd. where I worked from 1977 to 1985. At the time of my resignation, I was designated, Superintendent, Mechanical Workshop. I am advised that my contributions may have been inadvertently posted to a contributor’s record whose forename and surname are similar to mine.
It appears management hasn’t the administrative will to correct the error for reasons known only to them. Again, I pray that someone will take up my case and NIS will demonstrate the “WE CARE”, slogan they preach at their media briefings.
Albert Reginald Bacchus

