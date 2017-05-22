Nandlall says the Commonwealth Law books were sold to him

Dear Editor,

Please find attached a correspondence received from Lexis Nexis (UK) in respect of my relationship with that company in respect of the purchase by me and delivery by the company of Commonwealth Law Reports, dating back over a decade.

The correspondence is self-explanatory. It corroborates every material detail I disclosed about this transaction over a year ago.

However, I wish to highlight the company’s assertion that they never sold and delivered these books to the Government of Guyana, nor the Attorney General Chambers, nor the Ministry of Legal Affairs between the period 2012-2015, or even to date.

You will note that at all times these books were sold and delivered to me and that it was I, who directed their delivery to the Ministry, during my tenure as a Minister.

This correspondence should finally put to rest the issue of ownership of those books. It is not legally possible for a person to steal his own property.

The charge instituted against me, therefore, is not only bad in law but it is an expression of malice and incompetence by those who instituted it and by those who inspired its institution.

I said from the inception that the charge had nothing to do with law, but more to do with political witch-hunting and political vendetta. I am being vindicated with each passing day.

A professional worth his salt, would do the honourable thing and withdraw the charge. But I doubt this will happen in this instance.

Mohabir Anil Nandlall, MP

Attorney-at-Law,

Notary Public,

Commissioner of Oaths to Affidavits & Justice of Peace

Editor’s note: We did not carry the attachment Mr. Nandlall referred to because we are of the opinion that it infringes on the sub judice principle.