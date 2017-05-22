Latest update May 22nd, 2017 12:54 AM
Dear Editor,
Everyone seems to be getting bogged down by politics these days. We need to set aside our political differences and work together for the betterment of all Guyanese.
It takes two to tango. It is no good for just the Opposition PPP/C to be desirous of wanting to work together for the betterment of all Guyanese and the APNU+AFC Government not wanting to do so. And vice versa. Guyana is a country with lots of social and economic problems. Let’s start at the beginning. We all want what is best for all Guyanese. The political brinkmanship needs to stop from both sides.
It is time to heal the Guyanese nation. Think about what we can achieve when we stop fighting each other and start working together on projects of national interest.
Sean Ori
