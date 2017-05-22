Latest update May 22nd, 2017 12:54 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

It is time to heal the Guyanese nation

May 22, 2017 Letters 0

Dear Editor,
Everyone seems to be getting bogged down by politics these days. We need to set aside our political differences and work together for the betterment of all Guyanese.
It takes two to tango. It is no good for just the Opposition PPP/C to be desirous of wanting to work together for the betterment of all Guyanese and the APNU+AFC Government not wanting to do so. And vice versa. Guyana is a country with lots of social and economic problems. Let’s start at the beginning. We all want what is best for all Guyanese. The political brinkmanship needs to stop from both sides.
It is time to heal the Guyanese nation. Think about what we can achieve when we stop fighting each other and start working together on projects of national interest.
Sean Ori

More in this category

Sports

National selector resigns due to discrepancies in GCB

National selector resigns due to discrepancies in GCB

May 21, 2017

By Sean Devers National Selector and former Guyana batsman, Rohan Sarjoo, has become the latest GCB official to resign. The 38-year-old Sarjoo quit as a selector due to what he claims are...
Read More
Guyanese players closer to European exposure as Coach Heames is impressed

Guyanese players closer to European exposure as...

May 21, 2017

Xtreme Clean & Maintenance Company ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament…Teams excited about increased in prize monies

Xtreme Clean & Maintenance Company ‘Gold...

May 21, 2017

Twenty-one GAPF athletes preparing for Pan Am and South American Championships

Twenty-one GAPF athletes preparing for Pan Am and...

May 21, 2017

Football Club licensing seminar …CONCACAF’s Tonelli gives presentation of requirements

Football Club licensing seminar...

May 21, 2017

Crowned Kings of the Caribbean but are our boxers treated with requisite royalty at home?

Crowned Kings of the Caribbean but are our boxers...

May 21, 2017

Independence 5K Health & Fitness Walk on today

Independence 5K Health & Fitness Walk on...

May 21, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Image is everything

    The APNU+AFC coalition seems to be losing its earlier sensitivity towards the need to project a multi-racial image.... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]