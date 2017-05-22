Irrational to impose VAT on private school tuition

Dear Editor,

It is absolutely irrational to impose VAT on private educational institutions. There are several reasons which support this point of view. Firstly, the public education system does not have enough space to accommodate all students. This is the main reason why we continue to have ‘Primary Tops’ in Guyana. Students sent to ‘Primary Tops’ are not sent because of their lack of ability or poor scores at the National Grade Six Examinations, rather they are sent because there are no available spaces in the discrete secondary schools in their catchment area.

Private schools have in many cases, absorbed the students from these ‘Primary Tops’. Parents are inclined to send their children to a private institution rather than a ‘Primary Top’. This is due mainly to the fact that students in the ‘Primary Top’ are rarely ever integrated into a discrete secondary school at the end of Grade 9. Minister Jordan must understand that these students do not have a choice.

Second and more importantly, private institutions have reduced the education expenditure of this country.

If a child goes to a private school then the government’s treasury does not have to provide free text books, free exercise books, uniform subsidy, free transportation, free meals, examination subsidy, etc., which is usually given to the public schools. In fact, every single education expense offset by the treasury should theoretically reduce when a child goes to access private education. Additionally, the movement of students from public schools to private schools has allowed for smaller class sizes and greater control. Further, what would be the difference between the VAT collected from private schools and the increase in education related expenses when student return to the public schools?

Third, does the Government of Guyana have any system in place for the influx of students who will try to regain entry into public schools in September? Is there physical space for them in the public schools? What transitional mechanisms are there for them in the Government schools in terms of the curriculum?

Fourth, public schools do not accept students who want to rewrite a CSEC subject. Private schools provide this option. The imposition of VAT means that the tuition cost of rewriting a subject has increased. A student who cannot afford such an increase will be unable to matriculate. Was this factor taken into consideration? Our matriculation rate is less than 60%. It means 40% of our students do not matriculate; prompting them to rewrite some subjects. Are they going to be able to afford to rewrite the subject? Several private schools, particularly those associated with religious denominations (such as the Met-en-Meerzorg Islamic Academy) provide another opportunity for students who would have dropped out of the public education system.

Fifth, the curriculum is one of the main factors which push students to private schools. Many public schools do not have specialist teachers, particularly in the science (Physics and Chemistry) and technical subjects. Students with a desire to study these subjects, in a school with no science teachers, have to go to a private school or attend private lessons. The private school is always the more viable option because in most cases it eliminates the need for extra lessons. In addition, public schools can never satisfy all students in terms of the subjects they want to do. Private schools provide an alternative. This alternative will cease to exist with the imposition of VAT.

Sixth, the Ministry of Education has consistently complained about the negative impact of extra-lessons. Privately operated schools have significantly reduced students’ attendance at private lessons. Seventh, the public school culture is the main factor which drives students to the private school. The absolute disregard for curriculum time by the Ministry of Education has driven many to the private school and will continue to do so.

Finally, private schools outperform public school at all major examinations in Guyana, even those exams set by the Ministry of Education. To impose VAT on these institutions is to disregard the contribution they are making to the education system; and the reduction of burden on the unsatisfactory public education system.

It seems that VAT was imposed so that private schools can become tax compliant. This seems to be one of the reasons advocated by Minister Jordan. Would it not have been more pragmatic to link tax compliance to the renewal of their yearly registration? The imposition of VAT on education is a direct attack on youths and their education. Our government must remember that many of these youths will be voting in 2020.

Mohammed Hussain