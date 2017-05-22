Hundreds brave rains for Youth Week Parade

Despite continuous rain, several youths yesterday marched through the streets for the official launching of National Youth Week 2017.

The parade assembled on Main Street opposite the Ministry of Education, Department Youth, Culture and Sports. This was followed by an opening ceremony, then a mega concert headlined by top Guyanese artistes.

The week of activities was officially declared open by Permanent Secretary of the Department Youth, Culture and Sports, Melissa Tucker.

National Youth Week will be observed under the theme ‘Inspiring our Youth, Celebrating their Achievement.’ Tucker said that youths require motivation to be the best they can be, to be assured that their voices will be heard, and their concerns will be addressed.

This week offers Guyanese the opportunity to reflect on the critical role that youths play, and youths themselves will be able to express their concerns in relation to their welfare.

Tucker reiterated the government‘s commitment to matters of youth development, which she related is set out in the National Youth Policy.

The Youth, Culture and Sports Department with support from various stakeholders, has lined up a number of activities, including ‘A Career Exposition and Health Fair,’ ‘A National Youth Week Symposium,’ ‘An Inaugural convocation Youth Innovation Project,’ among others.

Young people will be exposed to several sessions where they will hear of ways and means by which they can surmount challenges, develop their skills and utilize them for their empowerment. They will be presented with strategies they can use to better their lives and share their experiences with others the Permanent Secretary explained.

She urged the youths of Guyana to be agents of change, of National unity and social harmony in order to be prepared for quality National Leadership. Tucker stated that “the youth are the most valuable resources of Guyana, and the solution to the country’s economic growth.”

Director of Youth, Melissa Carmichael, applauded the participants and urged all to come out be part Guyana’s National Youth Week activity in light of Guyana’s 50+1 Independence anniversary.