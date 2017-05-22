Father who lost children in Waini boat crash still seeks justice

“I want the police to charge these people. Maybe then, my wife and I can move on…” – Basil Da Silva

His two children are dead. His wife, now partially paralyzed, does not want to return home because she does not want to relive the moment her seven-year-old daughter, Lisa, and six-year-old son, Davenand Da Silva, were senselessly killed by a reckless boat operator.

This is the life 51-year-old Basil Da Silva, a fisherman of Kumaka Waterfront; Mabaruma, North West District is trying to cope with after his family was snatched from him, right in front of his eyes, on the night of August 25, 2016.

The two children were travelling home from a fishing trip in a wooden boat with their parents, Basil and Ophelia James called ‘Beverley,’ along with their 16-year-old, Dwayne, when another vessel slammed into them from behind and continued on its way.

It was at this exact moment that little Lisa and Davenand lost their lives while their mother suffered a broken left shoulder.

While the survivors did not see the persons in the boat, they said they recognize the vessel by its name.

Immediately after the accident, residents in the area reported that they saw the owner of the boat, painting it over.

Kaieteur News understands that the police had arrested the boat owner but he was subsequently released because of a lack of evidence.

But after the accident, life has not been easy for the children’s parents. Mr. Da Silva said since the death of their children, their lives have changed drastically.

For a start, Ophelia James has been living in Port Kaituma, where she is being cared for by one of her daughters, while Mr. Da Silva, on the other hand, lives in their family house at Kumaka.

He catches fish to maintain his wife who has lost the use of her left arm, and visits her whenever he makes extra cash.

“We can’t live together because she doesn’t want to come here. She remembers them children and then too she cannot do anything for herself. Her daughter takes care of her,” Mr. Da Silva lamented.

He cannot move to where his wife now resides, because no work is available there for him, and he cannot go often because it is too expensive.

“I am here, I go to work and when I come home I cook. I buy a lil cheap phone to call her and when I get a little money, I does go see her,” the heartbroken fisherman revealed.

The fisherman believes that once the culprit responsible for his children’s death is charged, both he and his wife would be able to move on.

“I want the police to charge these people. Maybe then, my wife and I can move on,” he said.

DISASTER

It was around 20:30 hrs, and the family was returning home from a fishing trip further up the river on August 25, 2016.

It was pitch black, and Dwayne and his mother had a torch light at the front of the vessel, while Basil Da Silva was at the back of the boat holding another torch and steering.

The family was talking and laughing and even reflecting on their outing, when suddenly, something struck the 51-year-old man off the boat.

“I didn’t see anything, so I thought it was a branch hit me off the boat. I fall into the water and when I float up back, I was a good way from the boat. I managed to swim to land and I shouted for my wife and tell her to keep them children safe,” the fisherman said.

He sustained a wound on the head and lost consciousness. When he regained his senses, his wife shouted from a distance and told him another boat had struck theirs.

The fisherman was clutching to a branch and was unable to see his family in the darkness, so he could not go to their assistance.

Meanwhile, in the boat, the children’s mother remembered telling them to stop crying and reassuring them that they would be safe.

“When my husband fell off the boat, my son shined the light and we see the name of the boat and we see when the three people in it duck,” Ophelia recalled.

She also said that the rope on their boat hooked into the boat engine of the suspects’ vessel but the occupants slashed the rope and drove away.

“If only they had stopped and help, my children could have been saved. They would have been alive,” the mother said before bursting into tears.

She recalled that the suspects’ vessel struck her on her left shoulder, rendering her completely helpless.

“My son was bailing out the water and he said that it taking in too much and the boat going down too fast.”

Eventually, the boat leaned to one side, and she fell into the river.

Despite her injury, the 47-year-old woman managed to turn on one side and held onto a can until she managed to grab a branch.

“While I hold onto a branch, I holler for my son and tell he save the children and he say, ‘mommy, they gone down.’ I didn’t know what to do or say. My son come and then his father swim and come to us.”

According to the devastated woman, it took more than two hours before help arrived. The rescuers took them to the Mabaruma Hospital after which she was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

After she was treated and the children were laid to rest, James tried to return home but the memories of her children haunted her. She had to leave the village. “I couldn’t stay there. I had to leave.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Da Silva said that after the accident, the owner of the boat that had allegedly struck them, and the man’s family, stopped communicating with them.