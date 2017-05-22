Cricket Stakeholder asks of Mr. Somwaru

Dear Sports Editor,

I am compelled to pen this letter in reply to an article written by Mr. Royston Alkins and published in the Stabroek News of Monday 1st May 2017 under the caption “Somwaru Says Berbice Cricket on the move”.

Mr. Somwaru in his interview made reference to his invitation to Mr. Hilbert Foster for him to work with the Berbice Cricket Board to which he refused, and I quote, “I went personally to ask him. He is my friend and I have no hesitation in saying that. I went two times to ask him to work with us so I don’t know what else I can do.”

Further Mr. Somwaru went on to say, “Let me be honest, I told him (Foster) that he has excellent organisation skills and I would have liked him to work with me, guide me and even advise me on certain issues but he refused and I can’t help that. What Mr. Foster has to realize is that he is not the know-all of cricket, neither am I and we all have to work together for the development of cricket in Berbice.”

Now having perused the article mentioned, I am more confused than edified and as such have some questions for Mr. Somwaru which I would like answered. 1. Mr. Somwaru claims to have extended invitations to Mr. Hilbert Foster to work with the Berbice Cricket Board, now I would like Mr. Somwaru to say under what authority he made this offer, taking in consideration the BCB was injuncted by an action filed by a Mr. David Black and a Mr. Godwyn Allicock in 2015, and also that the BCB ceased to exist after 12 midnight on the 31st December 2015 according to the Cricket Administration Bill of 2014 (Act 14).

2. Mr. Somwaru claims that cricket is on the move in Berbice, now I wonder under whose watch this phenomenon is happening and how this person would have ascended to that position?

3. Mr. Somwaru expressed that he was adamant about returning cricket in the Ancient County to what it was once known …….., can Mr Somwaru confirm then that he is in charge of Berbice Cricket and whether he was appointed to that position, if so when and by whom, bearing in mind that the Constitution of the Berbice Cricket Board explicitly states that “Should a vacancy occur among officers during the year such vacancy shall be filled by the Board at a Special General Meeting” (see clause 13 of the Constitution).

It is therefore my considered opinion that Mr. Somwaru is foisting himself on the Cricketing fraternity of this Ancient County of Berbice – Prove me wrong. Further I think someone from the Berbice Cricket Fraternity should investigate and challenge Mr. Somwaru on the legality of his pseudo authority.

R. Parsuram

Cricket Stakeholder