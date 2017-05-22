Latest update May 22nd, 2017 1:21 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cricket Stakeholder asks of Mr. Somwaru 

May 22, 2017 Letters, Sports 0

Dear Sports Editor,
I am compelled to pen this letter in reply to an article written by Mr. Royston Alkins and published in the Stabroek News of Monday 1st May 2017 under the caption “Somwaru Says Berbice Cricket on the move”.
Mr. Somwaru in his interview made reference to his invitation to Mr. Hilbert Foster for him to work with the Berbice Cricket Board to which he refused, and I quote, “I went personally to ask him. He is my friend and I have no hesitation in saying that. I went two times to ask him to work with us so I don’t know what else I can do.”
Further Mr. Somwaru went on to say, “Let me be honest, I told him (Foster) that he has excellent organisation skills and I would have liked him to work with me, guide me and even advise me on certain issues but he refused and I can’t help that. What Mr. Foster has to realize is that he is not the know-all of cricket, neither am I and we all have to work together for the development of cricket in Berbice.”
Now having perused the article mentioned, I am more confused than edified and as such have some questions for Mr. Somwaru which I would like answered. 1. Mr. Somwaru claims to have extended invitations to Mr. Hilbert Foster to work with the Berbice Cricket Board, now I would like Mr. Somwaru to say under what authority he made this offer, taking in consideration the BCB was injuncted by an action filed by a Mr. David Black and a Mr. Godwyn Allicock in 2015, and also that the BCB ceased to exist after 12 midnight on the 31st December 2015 according to the Cricket Administration Bill of 2014 (Act 14).
2. Mr. Somwaru claims that cricket is on the move in Berbice, now I wonder under whose watch this phenomenon is happening and how this person would have ascended to that position?
3. Mr. Somwaru expressed that he was adamant about returning cricket in the Ancient County to what it was once known …….., can Mr Somwaru confirm then that he is in charge of Berbice Cricket and whether he was appointed to that position, if so when and by whom, bearing in mind that the Constitution of the Berbice Cricket Board explicitly states that “Should a vacancy occur among officers during the year such vacancy shall be filled by the Board at a Special General Meeting” (see clause 13 of the Constitution).
It is therefore my considered opinion that Mr. Somwaru is foisting himself on the Cricketing fraternity of this Ancient County of Berbice – Prove me wrong. Further I think someone from the Berbice Cricket Fraternity should investigate and challenge Mr. Somwaru on the legality of his pseudo authority.
R. Parsuram
Cricket Stakeholder

More in this category

Sports

U17 duo proud of opp. to be part of FF Jaro Talent Identification Initiative

U17 duo proud of opp. to be part of FF Jaro Talent Identification...

May 22, 2017

Two of the national Under-17 team members, Mario Eastman and Cecil Jackman shared their thoughts on the FF Jaro Talent Identification Initiative which took place at the #5 ground, West Coast Berbice...
Read More
Calvin Ming continues his winning ways

Calvin Ming continues his winning ways

May 22, 2017

Mumbai pip Pune in thriller to win third IPL title

Mumbai pip Pune in thriller to win third IPL

May 22, 2017

Vinales wins thrilling French MotoGP as Rossi comes off bike

Vinales wins thrilling French MotoGP as Rossi...

May 22, 2017

Balancing education and sports is female powerlifter Tineisha Toney

Balancing education and sports is female...

May 22, 2017

Chanderpaul hundred rallies Lancashire

Chanderpaul hundred rallies Lancashire

May 22, 2017

Cricket Stakeholder asks of Mr. Somwaru 

Cricket Stakeholder asks of Mr. Somwaru 

May 22, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Image is everything

    The APNU+AFC coalition seems to be losing its earlier sensitivity towards the need to project a multi-racial image.... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]