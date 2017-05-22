Chanderpaul hundred rallies Lancashire

Latest update May 22nd, 2017 1:21 AM

MANCHESTER, England, CMC – Veteran left-hander Shiv Chanderpaul struck his second successive hundred to rescue Lancashire on the penultimate day of the Division One County Championship match against Yorkshire here yesterday.

Veteran Shiv Chanderpaul … struck a century for Lancashire.

The 42-year-old gathered a fluent 106 as the hosts, replying to the London side’s 448 for eight declared, finished on 264 for six at Old Trafford.
Lancashire were slumping at 68 for four before Chanderpaul arrived to steady the innings, adding 57 for the fifth wicket with Dane Vilas (29) and another 112 for the sixth wicket with Ryan McLaren who finished the day unbeaten on 63.
All told, Chanderpaul struck 11 fours and a six in a knock spanning 199 deliveries and a shade over 4-3/4 hours., for his 75th first class hundred.
Former England left-arm seamer Ryan Sidebottom ended with two for 41.
Earlier, tail-ender Jack Brooks completed his maiden first hundred with an unbeaten 109 as Middlesex resumed the day on 421 for seven.
He was 94 not out overnight and added the six runs required for his landmark, allowing the visitors to declare eight overs into the day’s play.
Chanderpaul has been in great for since joining the north England county, hitting 182 against Surrey in his last appearance in the Championship.
The former West Indies star played 164 Tests and scored 11 687 runs with 30 hundreds, before being axed by selectors two years ago due to poor form.

