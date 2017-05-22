Calvin Ming continues his winning ways

Guyana’s Calvin Ming continued his excellent performance on the FIA F4 series circuit with a pole to flag performance on Saturday along with another win and second place yesterday in Mexico driving for Team Ram Racing.

On Saturday Calvin Ming finished in pole position (P1) with a time of 1 min. 13.924 sec over the qualifying lap for the 7th round of the Mexican FIA F4 series at the San Luis Potosi circuit. Moises De La Vara ended in P2 with a 1 min. 14.005 sec. lap time behind Ming with Alex Carreno in P3 with 1 min. 14.487 sec. time.

The young Guyanese speed ace starting the race from the pole position, led from the start to the finish to complete a dominating performance to win this latest event. Moises finished in P2, a mere 0.392 sec. behind and Carreno in P3, 8.013 sec. adrift to maintain the starting positions right through to the end.

The race was run over the 2.3 kms long circuit with 10 turns, for 22 laps which lasted for approximately 30 minutes. The race was accident free.

Meanwhile, continuing from Saturday’s P1 finish in race #1, Calvin started yesterday morning by turning the fastest practice times.

Based on the reverse grid system to keep the competition close, the first 4 positions in race #1 are reversed, so Calvin was supposed to start race #2 in P4. However, Jose Sierra who had finished in P4 on Saturday, and was supposed to start in P1 was relegated to the back of the grid because his engine was replaced.

Ming then started in P3, and by the mid-point in the race he managed to move into P2, where he finished behind Alex Carreno who won the race, while Moises De La Vara finished in third position.

The grid positions for race #3 are determined by the second fastest qualifying times. Consequently, Calvin Ming started in P1, and led the race from start to finish as he did on Saturday.

The races among the top 5 places were quite close all weekend, without any major incident.

Ming is currently leading the series by 55 points going into the final round, which is scheduled to be held in Mexico City at the world famous Autodromo Hermano Rodrigues Formula 1 circuit during the weekend of June 17-18.

The Ram Racing Team members worked diligently throughout the weekend, diagnosing and remedying major problems experienced with gear shifting, during Friday’s testing.

The weekend’s performance was considered as very successful by Ming and the team.