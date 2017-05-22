Balancing education and sports is female powerlifter Tineisha Toney

Latest update May 22nd, 2017 1:21 AM
Seeking assistance to make Pan Am/South American C/ships dream a reality
She has proven yet again that sports and education can go hand in hand. Powerlifting sensation Tineisha Toney, who rules the roost in the 57kg Sub-Junior category, has also excelled at her CSEC examinations where she has earned 9 grade one’s, one grade two and one three as a student of Saint Stanislaus College.
The 17 year-old who now attends Queen’s College where she is pursuing more educational glory at CAPE (Chemistry Major), has been selected as one of the 21 athletes who will be representing Guyana at the annual NAPF/Caribbean and NAPF/FESUPO Powerlifting Championships set to take place July 3-8 next in Orlando Florida.
The Buddy’s Gym athlete is working hard in the gym to ensure she is in the best shape of her life in her quest to win the gold medal. Proudly representing her Aishalton roots, last year Toney set the bar very high for her fellow lasses to follow by establishing national records in both the Sub-Junior and Open categories – the Equipped and Classic Divisions.
Memorable is Toney’s 160kg (352lbs) Squat (equipped) that dazzled many spectators at last year’s Senior National Championships, November 2016.
Toney, along with the other athletes selected to compete in Florida continue to canvas corporate entities and individuals in their quest to secure sponsorship to make her maiden international competition a reality.
Sponsors interested in supporting Toney in her endeavours can contact Members of the Executive of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) at email [email protected] or via cell, 661-2878.
