Arguments against the use of second-hand tyres

Dear Editor,

I have read newspaper articles and listened to the opinions of several persons on the issue of used tyres. A lot of the arguments in favour of used tyres are false and misleading. As a Mechanical Engineer, vehicle owners would regularly ask me for advice on the repairs of their motor vehicles or machinery. I was recently asked about a certain kind of tyre – used tyres, so I decided to share my advice with the public for those who are not clear about the advantages and disadvantages of used tyres.

First let me make it clear that as an engineer and the proud owner of a vehicle I do not recommend used tyres, I will never buy used tyres, never have and never will. I simply do not think buying used tyres also known as partly worn is a very safe proposition. If we really take a good look at the real reason why some motorists prefer to buy used tyres, it is because they are CHEAP. No other reason, no other logical argument other than the fact that it is CHEAP, which I find to be the only advantage of purchasing a used tyre.

Now let us take a look at the disadvantages: We should first ask ourselves how many things that are cheap and in a used condition, are good, last long and are safe to use? When a tyre is new it has about 8mm of tread and by the time it is reduced to 1.6mm it has to be thrown away, if the tread is down to 3-4mm this means it has already given its best. When considering purchasing a used tyre you can test the depth of the tread by using a Guyana one dollar coin. Simply turn the coin to the face that has the Coat of Arms, place it inside each of the tyre’s tread grooves.

If the entire coat of arms can be seen from any of the grooves then the tread is too low, if half of the coat of arms can be seen the tyre tread is fair, if only the Amerindian head dress is visible then the tyre treading is excellent, even if the tread is still good, you will need to carry out an inspection for any defects. Partly worn tyres will not stop as fast and will be more likely to skid on wet surfaces.

You would hear (in the news) drivers that have survived an accident, recounting that they lost grip or control of their vehicle. This can be a cause of substandard rubber, but it’s not the lack of tread and therefore grip that is necessarily the issue at all times; it’s the fact that many of the tyres that filter into the partly-worn market have a defect of some kind.

These defects can lead to them failing at speed, leading to a loss of control. There is simply no guarantee that used tyres are good and safe or would even last long; one cannot tell if a used tyre is good just by looking at it. Tread Wear is not visible, used tyres can have internal damage that is invisible. Take into consideration the age of the tyre and I do not recommend using a tyre that is more than five (5) years old.

We cannot tell the history of a used tyre. Was the tyre damaged and improperly repaired? Was it painted black to look new? Was it used while underinflated, overinflated or overloaded? Over time the structural make up or materials of the tyre can become weak – a break away, especially if it was exposed constantly to hazardous roads (rough terrain and potholes), harsh weather (cold and high heat); all these conditions can cause a break away in the chemical compound causing the tyre to fail.

Motorists please ask yourselves, is it wise to use a tyre that has served its functional time? Would you continue to use a low quality tyre that can possibly blow out at any time which can lead to an accident and loss of life? Is your life or are the lives of your passengers worth a cheap low quality tyre?

Are Guyanese not deserving of a quality lifestyle? Please do not put a price to your safety, do not be duped by false economic tricks. Partly worn ones might seem like a good idea to reduce expense, but the risks and dangers outweigh the savings.

Leslie Sobers (Jr.)

Mechanical Engineer