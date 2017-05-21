Xtreme Clean & Maintenance Company ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament…Teams excited about increased in prize monies

Latest update May 21st, 2017 12:35 AM
-Fans to be rewarded every night
Teams invited to participate in the Xtreme Clean & Maintenance Company ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament which is scheduled to commence on Friday, May 26 at the National Gymnasium have all expressed excitement to be part
of the competition.
Speaking with a number of the teams’ representatives shortly after the Launch on Thursday last, they said that with the paucity of tournaments in the traditional format it is good that a Company has come to their rescue in an effort to keep them busy and at the same time earn some much needed cash.
Hubert Pedro of West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ in an invited comment said they were looking forward to competing in the tournament and will be commencing preparations immediately with the aim of winning the title.
A rep from Sparta Boss echoed similar sentiments to that of Pedro and pointed to the increase in prize monies as added incentive to train event harder for the impeding showdown.
The enthusiasm among the teams was reflected in the large turnout of representatives who all welcomed the increase in remuneration for the winners.
The tournament has prize monies and trophies totaling in excess of $1million and will be played over eight days on a ‘win or go home’ (knockout) format on the first two days, before the survivors enter a round robin phase with the top two automatically advancing in addition to the best two third placed teams to the quarter-finals.
The winners are set to receive $500,000 and trophy, while second, third and fourth placed teams will take home $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.
The other playing dates are May 28, June 6, 8, 13, 15 and 17.
Meanwhile, it was announced that every night two lucky fans will have the opportunity to kick to win one pennyweight of gold each or its equivalent, while several other novelty events will allow patrons to win prizes.
The teams invited are: Sparta Boss, Bent Street, Sophia, West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’, Broad Street Bullies, Tiger Bay, North East La Penitence, West Back Road, Back Circle, Campbellville , Dave & Celena All Stars (Linden), Melanie ‘B’ (East Coast), Show Stoppers (West Demerara), Agricola Champion Boys, Kitty, Tucville, North Ruimveldt, Festival City, Albouystown ‘B’, Alexander Village, Plaisance ‘A’, Globe Yard, Future Stars and BV ‘A’.
Meanwhile, the fixtures for the first two days of competition are seen below.
Friday-May 26th
Agricola vs BV-A-19:00rs
Festival City vs Albouystown-19:30hrs
Sophia vs Dave and Celena All-Stars-20:00hrs
Showstoppers vs Tiger Bay-20:30hrs
Broad Street vs West Back Road-21:00hrs
Sparta Boss vs Kitty-21:30hrs
Saturday May 27th
Tucville vs Melanie-19:00hrs
Plaisance vs Alexander Village-19:30hrs
Bent Street vs Campbellville-20:00hrs
North East La Penitence vs Future Stars-20:30hrs
Gold is Money vs North Ruimveldt-21:00hrs
Back Circle vs Globe Yard-21:30hrs
