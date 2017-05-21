Walter Moore to come out of retirement to aid Golden Jaguars

By Franklin Wilson

Former Golden Jaguar and standout defender Walter ‘Boyd’ Moore has disclosed that he has considered the need for his experience to aid the cause of the Golden Jaguars and is set to return to international duty for his nation.

Moore, who had retired after 17 years and 103 internationals at every level from Under-15 last October after Guyana went down to Jamaica 2-4 at the Leonora Stadium in the 2016/17 Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup, made his intentions known yesterday at the #5 ground, West Coast Berbice.

Guyana Football Federation Technical Director Ian Greenwood at a press conference hosted by the GFF, Moore and his FF Jaro Coach Kristian Heames on Friday at the Pegasus Hotel had said that he was of the view that Moore has a few more years left in him at the international level.

Asked to comment on the TD’s statement yesterday by this reporter, this was Moore’s response:

”I’ve actually been thinking about it and the youngsters still need somebody to help, my good friend Charles Pollard is also on the coaching staff for the senior Jaguars and we had a very good conversation and he asked to come back and help and I’ve decided that I will.”

The FF Jaro defender posited that he would be back to assist in every aspect that he can, underlining his love for youths which he had stated when he had announced his retirement last October.

Moore has played to date in 18 World Cup Qualifiers for Guyana and was also a member of Caledonia AIA’s CFU Club Championship title-winning side in 2012 as well as a member of the side that had defeated Bermuda, Barbados and Trinidad & Tobago’s Soca Warriors to move into the third round of the CONCACAF qualifying competition for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. It was the farthest Guyana has ever advanced in the competition.

He pledged his continued support towards pursuing opportunities for Guyanese youths on the European circuit.