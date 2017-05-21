Twenty-one GAPF athletes preparing for Pan Am and South American Championships

Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation athletes are aggressively preparing for the

annual NAPF/Caribbean and NAPF/FESUPO Powerlifting Championships from the July 3-8 next in Orlando Florida.

Team Guyana 2017, under the auspices of the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) in conjunction with the North American Powerlifting Federation (NAPF), will once again compete in the Equipped and Classic divisions in both Championships.

Twenty-one (21) athletes were shortlisted this year to compete internationally including four females. The Guyanese team, which has been a force to reckon with in the Caribbean and further afield, will be fueled by the energies and strength of stand-out Junior, Sub-Junior, Open and Masters’ athletes some of which are new comers to the international stage.

The likes of Romario Gonsalves 59kg, Demetri Chan 74kg, Arif Immamdeen 66kg, Carlos Peterson and Nadina Taharally are some of the athletes set to make their debuts.

Moreover, the ‘strength’ of Team Guyana 2017 will be reinforced by the participation of a number of seasoned campaigners who are also regional and international medalists including Erwyn Smith 93kg, Britny Mack 47kg, Winston ‘Little Master’ Stoby 83kg, Vijay ‘Ants-Man’ Rahim 74kg, ‘Big’ John Edwards 120kg and Nairjanjan Singh 83kg, among others.

In the past, Team Guyana has enjoyed numerous successes at these Championships, copping the ‘Best Team’ title in 2010 and 2012 in addition to garnering numerous individual top-three positions and regional records.

Last year, Karel Mars competing in St. Croix, captured Caribbean Records in the Squat and Deadlift. According to the GAPF, the athletes have satisfied all of the IPF’s criteria for selection and participation in these championships.

The federation is particularly pleased by the fact that these individuals are all strong medal contenders in their respective categories with a number of them being unofficial Caribbean Record holders.

This year’s dynamic mix of experienced regional and international competitors, alongside new energetic and eager competitors, serves up the opportunity for another team title at this level.

Importantly, the GAPF recognises the valuable contribution of Government and Corporate Guyana over the years in delivering Powerlifting locally to the delight of many.

Exemplary acts of generosity by key affiliates of the Federation including Jamie McDonald

of Fitness Express, Max Massiah of Maximum Sports Combat & Strength, Ryan Shivraj of Buddy’s Gym and Trophy Stall’s Ramesh Sunich can never be overlooked.

The GAPF has noted that through the continued partnership of sponsors with the body, many athletes are able to participate regionally and internationally. This year, the federation is anticipating similar outpouring of kindness through sponsorship for Team Guyana 2017, particularly from new entities that are now encouraged to support this worthwhile cause for our athletes.

Persons interested in supporting Team Guyana 2017 in their quest for success at these upcoming championships, can contact Members of the Executive via email:[email protected]

Further information on the NAPF/Caribbean and NAPF/FESUPO Powerlifting Championships can be obtained by visiting the official IPF website http://www.powerlifting-ipf.com/championships/calendar.html; or through the GAPF’s official Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/groups/478315539024142/