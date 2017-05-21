Step-father denies giving laced Icee drink to children

-samples taken from bottle sent for testing

The New Amsterdam resident who is accused of poisoning his three step-children has refuted

the allegations made against him.

According to the Divisional Commander, Ian Amsterdam, as of now there is not enough evidence to charge the man who has been identified as Rafeek Rambarran.

Rambarran told investigators during questioning that he did not poison the children and that the same “Icee-drink” he bought for the three minors, nine-year-old Anesha Leacock, a student of New Amsterdam Primary School; four-year-old Natalia Matheson, a student of the Savannah Park Nursery School, and two-year-old Atalia Leacock of Mai Mai Dam, Angoy’s Avenue in New Amsterdam, he also drank from it. He reportedly told investigators that he also took some bananas for the children to consume. He said that he talked with them like he usually would and left them in good condition.

Amsterdam disclosed that samples were taken from the said bottle that contained the soda contaminated with an alleged poisonous substance. Investigators are awaiting the results of the tests conducted on the sample to determine what direction the investigation will take.

The children have since been discharged from the New Amsterdam Public Hospital and are in the care of their mother.

Shabana Leacock, 29, made a report at the Central Police Station, CID, that her boyfriend Rafeek Rambarran had poisoned her three children. The woman stated that herself and Rambarran had a misunderstanding that fuelled a heated argument and as a result of the argument she took her three children to their grandparents place of residence, the Amerindian Hostel in New Amsterdam. She related that she left her three children in the care of her mother.

However, a short while after, Rambarran visited the hostel and allegedly gave the three minors a bottle of “Icee drink” which they shared among themselves while he talked with them as normal.

It was minutes later that the grandmother noticed something was wrong when the children began frothing at their mouths.

She immediately alerted the other occupants of the hostel and arrangements were made to transport the minors to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

A medical examination carried out by the doctors at the hospital confirmed that the minors indeed had ingested a poisonous substance. They were treated for poisoning and later admitted for observation.