RHTY&SC Cricket teams to Organise Rose Hall 175th Anniversary Celebration

The eight cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, M.S along with its Social

Development Committee would be hosting a series of activities to mark the 175th Anniversary of the purchase of Rose Hall Village by 57 free slaves. The slaves bought the village of Rose Hall from European planter, John Baird on the 20th of August, 1842 and laid the foundation for the township of Rose Hall which is now considered the commercial district of the ancient country of Berbice.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster, who would be spearheading the planning of the almost one month long celebration from the 19th of August to 15th of September, stated that the main objectives would be to honour the 57 former slaves, to educate residents on the history over the years, to promote social cohesion among residents and to inspire residents to work harder for more development. Rose Hall Town is the smallest township in Guyana and is the home to numerous business entities, the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club M.S, the Central Chambers of Commerce and the International award winning ST. Francis Community Developers.

The Cricket teams of the RHTY&SC are very proud to be representatives of the township.

Foster stated that the teams in 2016 spearheaded the 46th anniversary celebration of Rose Hall status as a town. The activities included a 40 page booklet on the town’s history, construction of a family recreational park, Television documentary, tourist poster, Youth Career Fair, Medical Outreach and Military parade. The RHTY&SC, Foster disclosed, would not be involved in this years’ 47th anniversary but instead would concentrate on the 175th anniversary of the purchase.

The celebration would start with a religious service on the 19th of August and would conclude with a Military Parade. Among the activities planned for 2017 are a Health Fair/Medical Outreach, Evening of Music, Youth Career Fair, Community Project, Day of Sports, Tourist Posters, Public Exhibition, Annual Yard Fowl Competition, feeding of the Poor and Decoration of the township.

The events would be held under the Patronage of the Club’s Patron H.E President David Granger. The Club hereby invites all former and present residents of Rose Hall Town to join hands with the Club to make the historic anniversary a memorable one.

The Mayor and Town Council under the leadership of Mayor Vijai Ramoo at its General Meeting for May approved the RHTY&SC to spearhead the anniversary celebration and Foster expressed gratitude to the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Town Clerk for their cooperation.

The teams organising the 175th Anniversary programme would be the Farfan and Mendes Under 15, Bakewell Under 17 and Second Division, Pepsi under 19 and Intermediate, Metro Female and Gizmos & Gadgets Under 21 and First Division.