Publik on board with support for the Guyana Sport Shooting Federation

May 21, 2017

The Guyana Sport Shooting Federation is pleased to announce its plans for a Steel Challenge Match sponsored by The Publik Wing and Burger House.

Mr. Sean Major (right) Founder of The Publik Wing and Burger House hands over the sponsorship to GSSF’s SCSA Chair, Dr. Pravesh Harry.

The GSSF, an affiliate of the Steel Challenge Shooting Association (SCSA), continues to promote this simple, yet action-packed shooting sport to local pistol shooters by organising such matches on a regular basis. Steel Challenge is considered to be the fastest practical shooting competition in the world. All matches comply with all rules and regulations stipulated by the SCSA.
Chairman of the SCSA Committee, Dr. Pravesh Harry reported that three exciting stages are being planned where competitors will be shooting at 5 steel targets which are arranged in preconfigured positions. Scoring will be done using a timer which records the time taken for a shooter to complete engaging all 5 targets. The shooter’s time is his/her score, with time added for targets not hit. Scores are entered into a specialised software, and the shooter with the lowest overall time wins the match.
Participants will fall under two divisions, Limited, and Wildcat. The limited division caters to shooters with 9mm or higher calibre handguns, while Wildcat represents the .22 and .32ACP shooters. Prizes will be awarded to the top three shooters in each division courtesy of its latest sponsors, Publik.
At the small ceremony at the Publik’s location, Mr. Sean Major- the founder of The Publik reiterated his commitment to the GSSF and safe sport shooting activities. The Publik Wing and
Burger House has two locations: One at Lot 5 Duncan Street, Bel Air Park inside the Bella Vista Mall and second inside the Food Court of the Giftland Mall. This Guyanese made franchise is definitely a “must-visit” destination. The Publik can be contacted on 226-1545 or 653-9200 for more information.
More information on the GSSF can be found on its website: www.GuyanaSportShooting.com.

National selector resigns due to discrepancies in GCB

National selector resigns due to discrepancies in GCB

May 21, 2017

By Sean Devers National Selector and former Guyana batsman, Rohan Sarjoo, has become the latest GCB official to resign. The 38-year-old Sarjoo quit as a selector due to what he claims are...
Guyanese players closer to European exposure as Coach Heames is impressed

May 21, 2017

Guyanese players closer to European exposure as...

May 21, 2017

Xtreme Clean & Maintenance Company 'Gold Rush' Futsal Tournament…Teams excited about increased in prize monies

May 21, 2017

Xtreme Clean & Maintenance Company ‘Gold...

May 21, 2017

Twenty-one GAPF athletes preparing for Pan Am and South American Championships

May 21, 2017

Twenty-one GAPF athletes preparing for Pan Am and...

May 21, 2017

Football Club licensing seminar …CONCACAF's Tonelli gives presentation of requirements

May 21, 2017

Football Club licensing seminar...

May 21, 2017

Crowned Kings of the Caribbean but are our boxers treated with requisite royalty at home?

May 21, 2017

Crowned Kings of the Caribbean but are our boxers...

May 21, 2017

Independence 5K Health & Fitness Walk on today

May 21, 2017

Independence 5K Health & Fitness Walk on...

May 21, 2017

