Priya vex because SOCU charge she friends

Priya vex suh till she can’t vex no more. She was vex from de time SOCU call she about Pradoville but is when de same SOCU charge she six friends that she see red. Money disappear from de GRDB and six people get charge because instead of recording de money dem help it disappear either willfully or by accident.

Priya had to go and represent one of de people who get charge fuh de rice board money. De passion fly when de magistrate put de people pun $500,000 bail. De money is no problem but since you can’t post you own bail somebody had to come wid de money.

Dem boys see nuff people standing outside de court wid some big paper bag but dem didn’t know was money. De party people send round and ask everybody to pool. Jagdeo could have bailed all de people but he get selfish. He tell dem how he money is he own and dem got to find dem own money. He also tell dem that when people thief dem must know to hide money fuh strange circumstances.

That is wha get Priya vex. She was always somebody who believe that she and Bharrat was to lead Guyana till dem dead. From de time Cheddi win de elections all of dem believe that dem gun rule fuh good. Even one of dem who dead did claim how nobody else can win any more elections. That get to Priya head so that when she party lose de elections she get sick.

That is how she want people to stage a riot. Dem boys hear when she seh is time to call out she people fuh dem tek back dem country. Dem boys seh that nobody else ain’t own this country according to Priya.

Well she got a shock coming. One man seh that dem gun commit suicide if Jagdeo and Priya try to run this country again. In any case, SOCU gun mek sure that dem don’t even vote because jail man can’t vote.

Talk half and wipe Priya face.