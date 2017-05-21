PNCR unveils activities for 60th Anniversary celebration

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) on Friday unveiled the planned activities leading up to the commemoration of the political party’s 60th anniversary on October 5, 2017.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson who is also the Chairperson of the party’s anniversary committee, presented the activities at a launch held at Congress Place, Sophia. Present at the event were government ministers and officials, local government leaders and members of the party.

Ferguson said that the theme for the Diamond Anniversary is “United and Strong: 60 years on”. She reflected that the theme is appropriate, since for any organisation to exist for 60 years then it must be as a result of being united and building strength over the years.

The parliamentarian said that during the period leading up to the anniversary date, the party will be celebrating its legacy, renewing its focus and recommitting party ideology. She said that during this time, emphasis will be placed on the recruitment of new people to the party.

She said that these objectives will be achieved through fundraising, as well as focusing on strategic partnerships with sponsors and contributors. According to Ferguson, all party groups and organs in the ten administrative regions will be involved.

She said that some of the activities which the regions have agreed to conduct include debate competitions, establishment of a Congress House, appreciation ceremonies, photograph and artefacts exhibitions, medical outreaches, fitness walks, a regional award ceremony, rehabilitation of party offices in some regions, re-dedication of Congress Place, Women’s Symposium, Leadership Seminar, Gospel Fiesta Concert and Children’s Speech Competition.

Turning her attention to the Central Committee, Ferguson reported that there will be a re-launch of the party’s website, chronicling of the party’s achievements for 60 years, an anniversary CD Album launch, booklets of the founder-leader, a short film on the story of iconic leaders, compilation of a magazine, an anniversary symposium, dinner and award ceremony hosted by President David Granger and a family fun-day in Region 10.

Some of the tokens which will be distributed during the celebrations complete with party colours and logo include pens, pencils, tote bags, umbrellas, water bottles, mouse pads and key rings. Special medals will be designed to be given to special awardees.

Following Ferguson’s presentation, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams who is also Chairman of the party gave the feature address in the absence of party leader President David Granger who is on a trip to Saudi Arabia.

Williams said that his party has a rich history and would have contributed significantly to the development of Guyana over the 60-year period, even while in opposition. He told those gathered that now is a time for reflection and assessment.

“We must take stock of where we have come from; the achievements we made, the struggles, where we are presently and where we are taking Guyana in the future. As stated by our first leader L.F.S. Burnham on the first anniversary of our independence. As we celebrate this anniversary of freedom, it is our duty to take account of what we would have achieved and what we have failed to do; to note where we have done well and what we ought to have done better.”

Williams said that six decades ago on October 5, 1957, the nation witnessed the birth of a political party that would go on to modernise Guyana and set things in motion to change the trajectory of the country for the better. He emphasised that the party was not birthed by accident, but out of the need to put nation first above selfish ideals.

“This party was birthed at a critical time when leadership was needed in our nation. It was birthed out of struggle and emanated out of protest against dogmatic creed and divisive tactics.”

Williams said that the party’s late founder-leader, Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham had described the early PNC as “an organisation of protest on struggle.” He said that the PNCR was a response to the cries of the Guyanese people at that time.

The party chairman said that over the years, much has been achieved in the areas inclusive but not limited to infrastructure, women’s equality, economic development, education and youth. He highlighted what his party considers as achievements since being in office for the last two years while collaborating with the other coalition parties in A Partnership for National Unity and the Alliance for Change

These achievements, he said, include the establishment of the Public Procurement Commission, the holding of Local Government Elections, increasing old age pension and minimum wage, building and restoring roads and bridges, increasing public service salary by 37 per cent, hinterland radio stations and improving the international image of the nation.

Williams said that success which the party would have achieved today would not have been possible without the contribution of the party’s youth arm. Above all, he reminded party members that their duty is to the Guyanese people.

“We must remain committed to their well-being and fostering social cohesion.”

Closing his speech, Williams quoted Mr. Burnham’s inaugural speech after the 1964 elections. “The newly elected Prime Minister of the then British Guiana, L.F.S. Burnham addressed a fractional nation and said this, ‘this government holds that all people of this country are equally important; whether they belong to a large group or a small group; to us, the Amerindians are important; to us, the Chinese are important; to us, the Portuguese are important; to us, the Europeans are important; to us, the mixed races are important; to us, the Africans are important; to us, the Indians are important; in short, all Guyanese are important and valued members of our community.”