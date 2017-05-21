Pandit shot in home invasion

A pandit who recently returned to Guyana was shot to the chest by one of three bandits

who invaded his Lot 3 Prospect, East Bank Demerara home during the wee hours of yesterday morning.

Heeralall Doobay, 46, has since been admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Kaieteur News understands that around 02:00hrs, three bandits arrived at the premises on CG motorcycles. They reportedly gained access to the yard by scaling some very high zinc fences at the back of the premises.

Once in the yard, they broke the front and side doors to the lower flat of the two storey building and went into the man’s bedroom.

The bandits ransacked the home. It is suspected that Doobay ended up in a scuffle with one of the men during which he was shot to the stomach. It is still unclear if the intruders carted off any valuables.

When Kaieteur News visited the home, there was a pool of blood in the bedroom and trails of blood in the living room. There were also trails of blood inside the yard and on the parapet in front of the building. A board that was ripped out from the front door lay flat on the ground.

One of Doobay’s relatives said that he (the relative) was not there when the incident occurred but two elderly women were asleep in the upper flat of the building.

He said that the Doobay had returned from overseas about a week ago.

He said that he was told that the injured man walked out of his home and onto the parapet in front of the public road where he collapsed and was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre but was later referred to GPHC.

The relative described Doobay as a “very good man” and said that he was always willing to lend a helping hand.

One of the man’s neighbours said that she was asleep when she was awakened by noise coming from Doobay’s home. The woman related that her nephew then came and informed her that Doobay was lying on the parapet in blood.