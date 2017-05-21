National selector resigns due to discrepancies in GCB

By Sean Devers

National Selector and former Guyana batsman, Rohan Sarjoo, has become the latest GCB official to resign. The 38-year-old Sarjoo quit as a selector due to what he claims are discrepancies in the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB).

A Vice-President of the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association (EBDCA), Sarjoo played a single First-Class match for Guyana in 1997 and lamented that the worsening relationship between himself and GCB Secretary Anand Sanasie, who Sarjoo accused of being dictatorial, were among his reasons for resigning.

The former Demerara batsman who also played one Regional 50-over game, disclosed that his resignation letter will be sent the GCB tomorrow, while adding that his attorney is presently drafting a letter to the Court withdrawing his signature supporting GCB on all Court issues.

Sarjoo’s signature was signed in 2014 on behalf of the EBCA when was at helm of that Association.

“I have been on the inside and know what goes on in the Board and if required I am willing to tell the Court the truth about the Raj Singh faction of the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB). I am calling on the Attorney General (Basil Williams) to seek an early hearing on the (Guyana Administration) Cricket Bill (Act) since not doing so means that the GCB or the DCB cannot hold elections,” Sarjoo explained.

After a challenge to the Guyana Cricket Administration Act 2014 by the GCB, the then Chief Justice (Ag) Ian Chang issued an order that prevented any elections of the GCB and its membership until the substantive matter is heard.

The Sports Minister Nicolette Henry and the Attorney General are the defendants in the Guyana Cricket Administration Act Court case and could press for an early hearing or to have the injunction quashed.

“I am also pulling out of the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) and the EBDCA is joining with the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) to fight the injustices from the GCB. All of the East Bank clubs expect Eccles, are supporting me on this,” Sarjoo informed.

Sarjoo said that he had a meeting with GCA members and informed them of his willingness to join forces with them.

“As a last resort, I am thinking of mounting a peaceful protest outside President David Granger’s office with members of the teams on the East Bank and the GCA. I know there are clubs on the East Coast and even a few in West Demerara who are opposed to the GCB who would join in,” said the businessman.

After five years as EBCA President Sarjoo was replaced by Anand Kalladeen but was kept on as a Vice-President. EBDCA Secretary Mohammed Baksh told this newspaper that he fully supported Sarjoo.

According to Sarjoo and Baksh, Kalladeen has consistently been absent from EBDCA meetings.

Sarjoo, also a Demerara selector, said that he was recommended by the other Demerara selectors (Anil Persaud, Orin Bailey and Dhanpaul) to be the Manager of the Demerara Under-19 team, while Bailey or Dhanpaul were recommended as Coach.

However, the GCB appointed former Test pacer Reon King as Coach with Dhanpaul as his assistant, while Omar Hossain was appointed Manager.

Sarjoo, who made 113 against Barbados in his last game at the U-19 level in St Kitts in 1993, was told that the selectors only recommend the Captain and Vice-Captain and it was the role of the Administration to select the Manager.

“For the past three years the selectors recommended the Manager,” Sarjoo countered, adding that he had never heard of Hossain in the cricketing fraternity.