Independence 5K Health & Fitness Walk on today

98-year-old athlete Hilton Lewis will not compete

All is set for the eagerly anticipated second annual Independence 5K Run and Health and

Fitness Walk which is organised by the Rising Star Track Club in collaboration with Office of the President and Guyana Community of Service starting and finishing at the Square of the Revolution today.

The race starts from Square of the Revolution, proceeds up Hadfield Street, round Mandela Avenue, into Homestretch Avenue and back to the starting point and commences at 16:00hrs.

A Wheel Chair category has been added to the list of events and Uttamkumar Isurdeen will start as a favorite to win in that category.

Athletes who enter for the 5K run, which for both Males and Females, will pay a registration fee of $200, while anyone can enter the Fitness Walk over the same distance with no registration fee required.

All Participants will receive a souvenir Medal and T-Shirts.

Former High Jumper 98-year-old Hilton ‘Champ’ Lewis who competed in the 2016 US Masters games indicated to Kaieteur Sport that he will not be competing as was stated in a previous article. Lewis said the organiser of the event had spoken to him but he did not confirm participation.

Registration can also be done before 15:30hrs today.

Athletics Coach Leslie Black, who is the organiser said significant cash prizes will be at stake in the race aspect of the event.