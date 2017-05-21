Guyanese players closer to European exposure as Coach Heames is impressed

FF Jaro Talent Identification Initiative – Good character and attitude displayed …

By Franklin Wilson

Kristian Heames, Manager of Finnish club side FF Jaro has disclosed that he is impressed with the level of talent and attributes that have been exhibited by the National Under-17 youths currently participating in a Talent

Identification Initiative here.

Heames, who is conducting the sessions along with Golden Jaguar and FF Jaro defender Walter Moore with assistance from National Under-17 Coach Brian Joseph and National Under-15 Coach Sampson Gilbert among others, have been taking the players through their paces at the #5 ground, West Coast Berbice where two sessions were held yesterday; the final one will take place this morning.

Speaking with the media following the conclusion of yesterday morning’s two hours session, Heames and Moore were in agreement that talent abounds here and it is just a matter now of working out the modalities for a player or two to cash in on the European experience.

The English born Manager informed that the players have been very receptive and have displayed good attitude which is perhaps the most important attribute he looks for in young players.

He noted that they are young and still have a lot to learn but have displayed really good character and attitude while their technical level and ability with the ball is also “nice”.

Heams explained what yesterday morning’s session was about, “What I was trying to do today was to get them to think a little bit differently and be more like a European team would. I understand that the climate here and the style of play is different to playing over there but I kind of wanted to do something that I do with the professional club in Finland to get them to think in that way and to get to adopt to some of the things we use in that style of game.”

He related that there was a lot of counter attacking, switching on quickly and changing very quickly and even while the players took some time to get used to it, which is natural, he was pleased in the end with how they {players} applied themselves.

”Some players really sharpened and grasped it straightaway and that’s pretty good.”

Commenting on whether four sessions is enough to get a good appreciation of the level of the players with a view of selecting one or two for the European experience, Heames stated that what he has done with them would give him a good idea but would have to speak with Moore about the defenders whom he worked with.

The players were expected to be involved in a game yesterday afternoon at the same venue where Heames and team would have gotten an opportunity to see them in action for further assessment.

”I think there is really, really good potential, there are players here who straightaway show a lot of the professional traits that I look for. Football is a game of opinion so every coach would be different some might be looking more for making an impact on the pitch straightaway. I tend to try and look at the big picture and see if I think that a player would cope with the discipline and environment of a professional team; I think there are players in here who show that straightaway.”

Manager Heames also shared that whilst talking, the players showed tremendous focus on what he was teaching them and tried to practice what was taught right away, qualities that were displayed by quite a few of the athletes, which is a great start.

On if a player or two would be selected, Heames answered in the affirmative: “I would say definitely in terms of that. It’s just working out the mechanics of how it can be done. Finland is a great opportunity for that because the regulations allow for players outside of the European Union from certain countries, Guyana being one to come a lot more easily. It’s a lot more freedom of movement like that but it depends of the age of the players.”

It was emphasized that players over the age of 18 would have to be treated differently. Coming again, Heames noted, would depend on the GFF but said that he has enjoyed his time here, sharing that the welcome was very good.

Moore, in summing up his experience working with the defenders said it was great but noted that at the start, the players struggled to understand why they did certain things including the positioning of their bodies.

”After explaining to them a bit, some grasped it right away. Their technique is good, they are skillful and it was a really good session. It is just to keep the focus a bit more. I am so happy that the guys have actually delivered and the coach is really impressed with what he has seen so it just now to discuss and see them in a final game and we are going to make a decision from there.”

Moore is confident that with the current batch of players available to the GFF, the nation’s future at the higher level is very encouraging.

”If these kids continue in the way they are going right now and with the exposure they are getting, coaching philosophy and the camps that are being set up for them that they can be together and play games, I see Guyana being a threat in the Caribbean.”