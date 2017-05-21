Four-member team to represent Guyana at Pan Am Karate C/ships

The Guyana Karate Federation (GKA) will be represented at the 31st Pan American Karate Federation Championships in Curacao from May 22-27th, by a four member team. Sensei Amir Khouri and Sensei Christopher Chaves will participate in the Referee, Judge and Coach courses.

The athletes are Shaqueel Amin and Keith Beaton who will compete in the Kumite and Kata events, respectively. The Pan American Karate Federation (PKF) is the Regional body of the World Karate Federation (WKF), the recognised Olympic Body for Karate.

The GKA is extending thanks to the National Sports Commission and the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) for their generous assistance towards the athletes and officials, participation.