Football Club licensing seminar …CONCACAF’s Tonelli gives presentation of requirements

By Sean Devers

In an all-day session which was broken for Lunch just after noon yesterday at the National Racquet Centre on Woolford Avenue, CONCACAF Development Coordinator Cristhian Tonelli presented an edifying power point

presentation on the requirements needed for Club Licensing for local Football teams for 2017 season.

Representatives of the nine Associations and their clubs of the GFF were present during the interactive workshop and their questions were answered by Tonelli and GFF’s Competition’s Director Ian Alves. The Media was allowed to be present during the seminar and make suggestions but was not allowed to conduct interviews.

Alves informed that local Football clubs were required to fill four on-line forms (General, Infrastructure, Youth Programmes and Financial) when applying for a 2017 Domestic or Regional Club License. Tonelli explained that there were 11 additional requirements that Clubs must meet for them to qualify for a Domestic or Regional Club License.

The CONCACAF official advised the clubs interested in Domestic Licensing to also aim for a Regional License in the event that they qualify for an overseas tournament. He informed that every Club must have a youth team, a female team, a Head and Assistant Coach and have AGMs.

Wayne Forde, President of the GFF said the Federation was focusing on the Elite League which has been expanded to 10 teams and has a relegation system. The last placed of the Elite League will automatically drop down to participate in the Association tournament, while the team that finishes in the penultimate position will have to win a play-off to remain in the Elite League.

“It’s important to have youth teams since this will serve as feeder for the senior side and cost far less than buying players to replace injured or retired players. Having a female is also important and the clubs could go into schools in their areas and the communities to harness talent,” Tonelli advised.

“At the U-13 and 15 levels it’s critical to have qualified Coaches involved since at this age they learn faster and are most receptive,” Tonelli added.

He stressed the importance of a Marketing Officer who will draft, implement and execute negotiations and other actives with the objectives of providing incentives to both fans and sponsors to play an active role within the club.

The requirements for a Domestic License are as follows: (1) Qualified Head Coach for first team, (2) Appointment of General Manager, (3) Media Officer, (4) Finance Officer, (5) Marketing Officer, (6) Proof of ownership or Contract/Agreement for home ground, (7) Registration of First Team players and Coaches, (8) Submit budget for upcoming season, (9) Legal declaration by authorized signatory, (10) Submit Club structure and control mechanism and (11) Submit Statutes or equivalent legal document.

The requirements for Regional License include a club must have at least one youth team of players between the ages of 10-20, (2) Have a Women’s programme, (3) Head Coach for Youth team, (4) First team players to undergo annual Medical Exams/ Medical Insurance, (5) Qualified Doctor and Physiotherapist, (6) Security Officer, (7) Audited Financials, (8) Inform players, Officials, Fans of Anti-Racism Protocol and (9) Written Contracts for all professional players.