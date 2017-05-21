Dairy teacher died from hanging – PM

Latest update May 21st, 2017 12:35 AM
The teacher whose body was found hanging from a roof in her Dairy, La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home on Wednesday died from asphyxia due to hanging.
This is according to a Post Mortem examination done on Friday on the remains of 26-year-old Tishauna Bess.
Her boyfriend, who was held after Bess’ body was discovered, has been released. The teacher’s body was discovered after numerous calls to her phone went unanswered.
Kaieteur News was informed that the woman’s boyfriend spent last weekend at her home and it was after he left that her family members stopped hearing her.
Reports are that the young teacher was being abused by her partner. Her body was found one week after she moved into the Dairy community.
