Who ordered Customs officers to release bullet-proof vehicle with fake number plate – MP wants to know

Contractor, BK International Inc., has agreed to pay $31M in duties and taxes for a 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser which was held and released under questionable circumstances two weeks ago.

According to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) over the weekend, an agreement has been reached with the contractor to pay $31M.

There were few details about what actions would be taken over the fact that the vehicle had false number plates when it was stopped, or whether the matter has been handed over to the police.

Following a report of the stopping of the vehicle on Main Street by Customs officers, GRA had summoned BK to a meeting where it was agreed that the outstanding taxes would have to be paid.

Under regulations, no vehicle could be used on the roadways unless the necessary Customs paper work is completed. There were no details yesterday if GRA had taken the vehicle into its possession pending the payment of the duties and taxes.

Two Tuesdays ago, Customs officials reportedly stopped a vehicle that they had spotted. The pearl white SUV had PJJ number plates, which had been issued about a decade back.

The Customs officials stopped the vehicle and the driver indicated that he is a relative of the contractor, Brian Tiwarie.

The officials were reportedly preparing to arrest the driver and take the vehicle when they received a call. It was never disclosed who made the call.

The vehicle and the driver were both allowed to go. It was found that the SUV, an armor-plated one, was brought just over two years ago, and released in a Customs process known as Permission For Immediate Delivery (PID). This meant no taxes were paid and paperwork was not completed at GRA.

GRA, over the past year, has been cracking down on several persons who own high-end luxury rides brought into the country under duty free scams as well as smuggled. Many of the owners have reached a settlement with GRA rather than face a drawn-out, publicized battle in court.

GRA had claimed much success in recovering taxes from this area.

Having a false number plate attached to a vehicle is a criminal offence.

Last week, Opposition parliamentarian, Juan Edghill, was highly critical of the incident.

Edghill is also a member of the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) which has oversight of GRA’s spending and operations.

He said that based on report, an offence was committed when it was found that the vehicle had false number plates.

“Any investigations will have to examine the circumstances under which the vehicle was allowed to leave a warehouse and who would made a phone call,” Edghill explained.

He noted that when a vehicle is imported to the country, it is placed in a warehouse which is jointly controlled by both Customs and the importer. At no point can the vehicle be released unless both are involved.

The MP also noted that investigators will have to check whether the number plates used on the SUV when it was stopped had been assigned.

He said that specifically, the Customs officials will have to report who called them to stand down. If they cannot say, it can be deduced that maybe no calls came and maybe the vehicle was released because of corruption was involved.

He said that if a settlement has been indeed reached, GRA must state why the vehicle has not been placed in the possession of the authority.

If GRA and the Commissioner-General, Godfrey Statia, cannot say, then it can be concluded that the vehicle was deliberately allowed to go and corruption was involved, Edghill said.