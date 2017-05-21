Banks DIH Powerade 11 Race NP Cycle Meet …Smart riding by Warren McKay delivers #1 place in feature race

Latest update May 21st, 2017 12:40 AM
Smart riding by Warren ‘Forty’ McKay saw him taking the first prize in the feature School Boys
and Invitational 35-Lap race when the annual Banks DIH Powerade 11 Race National Park Cycle Meet came off yesterday at the Mecca for the sport.
The main event, which was dominated for the most part by the trio of Paul De Nobrega, Jamal John and Christopher Griffith who had separated themselves from the pack from Lap 3, saw the experienced Mc Kay capitalizing on poor tactics by the leaders to ride away with the top prize.
Such was the dominance of De Nobrega, John and Griffith that they held the lead until the final lap with 400 meters to the finish line. Mc Kay who had been hot on their wheels from Lap 17 finally made his move after the leaders decide to play the cat and mouse game leading up to the line.
Like a thief in the night, McKay, still a strong sprinter breezed past the trio to claim a memorable win in One Hour 21 Minutes 45 Seconds. De Nobrega had to settle for 2nd with John 3rd, Griffith 4th, Alanzo Ambrose 5th and Mario King, 6th.
John won 5 of the 8 sprint prizes on offer with De Nobrega taking 2 and Griffith, the other.
Nigel Duguid won the juvenile 10-lap race in 23 Minutes 29 Seconds from Briton John and Marcus Keiler.
Junior Niles continues to rule the roost in the veterans Under-45 category with yet another victory in the 5-lap contest over arch rival Lear Nunes and Ian Jackson in that order. Kennard Lovell took the Over-50 category from Linden Blackman.
The top spot in the Mountain Bike race went to Sean Budhan with 2nd and 3rd to Ryan Canterbury and Wayne Nurse, in that order.
David Hinds won the 12-14 boys and girls race and was followed to the line by Jonathan Ramsuchit and Brandon De Nobrega. The Boys 6-9 BMX race went to John Niles ahead of Jason Rodrigues. Zab James won the BMX 9-12 3-lap race while John Christian was tops in the 12-14 segment.
