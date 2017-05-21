Amelia’s Ward killer says wife’s infidelity triggered his rampage

-Lindeners attack suspect at hospital

The repeated infidelity of a single mother he “took from the bush” to make his wife triggered Michael London’s rage, and led to him butchering his spouse, Shenika Elliot-London, in her Central Amelia’s Ward Squatting Area home last Saturday.

That’s the excuse London, the alleged killer, has given police for his deadly rampage last Saturday, which left his spouse with a slashed throat and multiple stab wounds.

Police said that Shenika London, a mother of five, was stabbed at least ten times. The injuries included stab wounds to the throat, arms, and left rib-cage.

London, who fled after dropping the bloody knife at the scene, was captured hours later in a forested area at Moblissa, Soesdyke/Linden. He was shot in the left leg after allegedly attacking the police ranks who had cornered him.

He was treated at the Mackenzie Hospital, where police ranks had to protect him after several angry Lindeners, including some who were reportedly armed with knives, converged at the hospital.

He has since given police a detailed statement, in which he has reportedly portrayed himself as the victim of infidelity.

Kaieteur News understands that London, a pork-knocker, claimed that he first met Shenika in the interior. At the time, she had four children, whom she was reportedly supporting single-handedly.

He claimed that he decided to “make her his wife”, but that after the marriage, London, who sold clothing in “the bush”, was constantly unfaithful to him. He alleged that she then wanted to end the relationship. Kaieteur News understands that the suspect and his wife were living on the East Coast of Demerara, but that Shenika moved to Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

Her relatives allege that she moved to escape from her husband’s constant physical abuse.

But Michael London is said to have claimed that he flew into a rage on Saturday and killed his spouse after she humiliated him about the paternity of the last child, which was said to be his.

The youngest child was reportedly present when London cornered his wife in the bedroom and stabbed her.

None of the neighbours heard any screams, and some suggested that the killer pressed a pillow to his spouse’s face to muffle her cries. A blood soaked pillow was reportedly found in the house.

Steve Simon, the victim’s eastern neighbour, said that he was in his bedroom when he heard loud banging on his zinc fence. He looked out and saw a woman drenched in blood.

“At first I didn’t recognize her, because the blood was pouring like water from her neck and a child was running behind her crying, but then she come round by the gate and stoop down- that is when I realize was me neighbour and she was stooping down and was writing in the sand. I was so confused, but I run inside for a big sheet to help stop the blood.”

In yesterday’s issue of the Kaieteur News, Steve Simon was photographed as the wife killer. In fact, his blood-soaked clothes reflected the assistance he gave to the injured woman.

Kaieteur News has since offered him a public apology.

Even as death stared her in the face, London, with her two-year-old daughter in tow, managed to write the word ‘husband’ and a phone number in the sand. It would be the last thing that she would do.

Simon, 53, said that he “ran out and call de other neighbour who got a mechanic shop, and he come with de vehicle. We put she and drive fast to de hospital and she was alive all de time.”

Simon said that London was still alive when she arrived at the hospital, but succumbed in the emergency room of the Linden Hospital Complex.

Close friends of the victim said that the killing was a tragic end to a life of hardship and abuse.

A close friend of London’s said that she had spoken to the victim about an hour before the tragedy.

“She was a very hardworking and nice person – always smiling. But she was in an abusive relationship.”