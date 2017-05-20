‘Whistle’ gets $800,000 bail over Rio Night Club shooting

The prosecution’s inability to locate the case file on former murder accused Leon Duncan who is charged for attempted murder over the alleged shooting of a man outside the Rio Night Club, resulted in the accused being released on $800,000 bail yesterday.

Duncan, also known as ‘Whistle’, 27, of Lot 1977 Williamstaad Road, Festival City, South Ruimveldt was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that on September 7, 2016 at Oronoque and Forshaw Streets, Queenstown, Georgetown, he discharged a loaded firearm at Jeffery Ferrell, with intent to murder him.

The shooting outside the Rio Night Club left 19-year-old Ryan Sergeant dead and Ferrell injured. Ferrell, 35, was shot to the neck. It was reported that there was a brawl at the night club, during which a heated argument ensued between a group of young men.

Based on reports, the brawl was taken outside after security officials at the night club asked the men to leave. While outside, an individual whipped out a gun and shot at Sergeant and his friends. It was while Sergeant and a friend were running to his vehicle that he was hit by a bullet.

Duncan was first brought to court on February 15, and was refused bail up until yesterday. Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan granted Duncan bail due to the prosecution’s inability to locate the case file. When the matter was called, the prosecutor told the court that the file was sent to the chambers of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and that when he contacted the chambers yesterday morning, he was told by the secretary that the file was not there.

Nevertheless, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan instructed the prosecutor to report on the file on June 5.

Duncan, who is being represented by attorney Mark Waldron, was ordered to report to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mitchell Caesar, or to Police Inspector Prem Narine at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, every Friday until the outcome of the matter.

The Chief Magistrate also ordered Duncan not to go within 50 feet of the virtual complainant or any witnesses in the matter; and not to contact the virtual complainant or any witnesses in the matter.

Initially, Duncan was granted $500,000 bail but this sum was increased after attorney Waldron told the court that his client does not have a passport, which the prosecutor had requested be lodged with the court’s registry.

The former murder accused is also charged for discharging a loaded firearm at Seon Nedd on January 8, last, at Main Street, Georgetown, with intent to maim, disable, disfigure or cause him grievous bodily harm.

This was a shooting that allegedly occurred at Club Privilege.

Police ranks were able to link Duncan to the shooting after reviewing CCTV footage from the club.

After another lengthy murder trial at the High Court in Georgetown, Duncan was acquitted for the murder of businessman Intaz Roopnarine, after a 12-member mixed jury returned with a not guilty verdict in February 2016.

Roopnarine called ‘Bobby’ was shot and killed during a robbery at the Cool Square Hotel in Marigold Street, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown on January 24, 2013. The businessman was relieved of $2.2M in items including gold and diamond jewellery.