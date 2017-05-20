Latest update May 20th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

‘Whistle’ gets $800,000 bail over Rio Night Club shooting

May 20, 2017 News 0

The prosecution’s inability to locate the case file on former murder accused Leon Duncan who is charged for attempted murder over the alleged shooting of a man outside the Rio Night Club, resulted in the accused being released on $800,000 bail yesterday.
Duncan, also known as ‘Whistle’, 27, of Lot 1977 Williamstaad Road, Festival City, South Ruimveldt was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that on September 7, 2016 at Oronoque and Forshaw Streets, Queenstown, Georgetown, he discharged a loaded firearm at Jeffery Ferrell, with intent to murder him.
The shooting outside the Rio Night Club left 19-year-old Ryan Sergeant dead and Ferrell injured. Ferrell, 35, was shot to the neck. It was reported that there was a brawl at the night club, during which a heated argument ensued between a group of young men.
Based on reports, the brawl was taken outside after security officials at the night club asked the men to leave. While outside, an individual whipped out a gun and shot at Sergeant and his friends. It was while Sergeant and a friend were running to his vehicle that he was hit by a bullet.
Duncan was first brought to court on February 15, and was refused bail up until yesterday. Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan granted Duncan bail due to the prosecution’s inability to locate the case file. When the matter was called, the prosecutor told the court that the file was sent to the chambers of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and that when he contacted the chambers yesterday morning, he was told by the secretary that the file was not there.
Nevertheless, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan instructed the prosecutor to report on the file on June 5.
Duncan, who is being represented by attorney Mark Waldron, was ordered to report to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mitchell Caesar, or to Police Inspector Prem Narine at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, every Friday until the outcome of the matter.
The Chief Magistrate also ordered Duncan not to go within 50 feet of the virtual complainant or any witnesses in the matter; and not to contact the virtual complainant or any witnesses in the matter.
Initially, Duncan was granted $500,000 bail but this sum was increased after attorney Waldron told the court that his client does not have a passport, which the prosecutor had requested be lodged with the court’s registry.
The former murder accused is also charged for discharging a loaded firearm at Seon Nedd on January 8, last, at Main Street, Georgetown, with intent to maim, disable, disfigure or cause him grievous bodily harm.
This was a shooting that allegedly occurred at Club Privilege.
Police ranks were able to link Duncan to the shooting after reviewing CCTV footage from the club.
After another lengthy murder trial at the High Court in Georgetown, Duncan was acquitted for the murder of businessman Intaz Roopnarine, after a 12-member mixed jury returned with a not guilty verdict in February 2016.
Roopnarine called ‘Bobby’ was shot and killed during a robbery at the Cool Square Hotel in Marigold Street, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown on January 24, 2013. The businessman was relieved of $2.2M in items including gold and diamond jewellery.

More in this category

Sports

Beaton earns maiden T20I call-up

Beaton earns maiden T20I call-up

May 20, 2017

ESPNCRICINFO – Ronsford Beaton, the 24-year-old fast bowler from Guyana, was the only uncapped member in West Indies’ 13-man squad, led by Carlos Brathwaite, for the three T20Is against...
Read More
National U-17s under FF Jaro radar

National U-17s under FF Jaro radar

May 20, 2017

Entries for GFSCA close on May 27

Entries for GFSCA close on May 27

May 20, 2017

Palm Court supports Persaud ahead of CMRC title endeavours

Palm Court supports Persaud ahead of CMRC title...

May 20, 2017

Frank Tucker retains GAWA Presidency in new look executive structure

Frank Tucker retains GAWA Presidency in new ...

May 20, 2017

RHTY&SC and DMLAS launch Cricket Development, Teachers Award Programmes

RHTY&SC and DMLAS launch Cricket...

May 20, 2017

Independence 5K Health & Fitness Walk… Wheel Chair Racer & 98-year-old athlete set to compete tomorrow

Independence 5K Health & Fitness Walk…...

May 20, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]