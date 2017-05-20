Staff ‘shakeup’ at GPHC…GPHC Security Officer sent on two months administrative leave

-Director of Medical Education resigns

A number of drastic measures have been taken at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation [GPHC]. At least one person being handed a letter to proceed on administrative leave. According to information reaching this publication, Chief Public Safety Officer, Mr. Mark Lewis, is among the casualties.

This publication has learnt that Lewis, without any warning, was given a letter signed by Chief Executive Officer [ag], Mr. Alan Johnson, informing him of a decision to have him be sent on leave so that an investigation into allegations of the inefficacy of the security department could be conducted.

It is being alleged that procedures are not being followed in relation to gate passes. Medical equipment and pharmaceuticals leave the compound without procedure being followed. Further, there are claims that security measures are being undermined and pertinent security matters have gone unreported or are reported belatedly to the office of the Chief Executive Officer.

Lewis’s leave, this publication has been informed, became effective yesterday and is slated to continue until July 31, 2017.

But there are a number of officials at the public health institution who are convinced that the decision to send Lewis on leave was not a wise move. In fact, one official revealed that Lewis, who has been employed at the institution for at least two years, has never been a controversial official but rather has done a great deal to help enhance security at the institution.

“This young man has been doing a lot to improve the security situation at this hospital…He has been able to do what many before him has not done,” one official related yesterday.

This publication was reliably informed that the decision to send Lewis on leave followed on the

heels of the most recent Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Social Services visit to the GPHC. There are reports that a senior official of the hospital was not too keen on allowing the Parliamentary Committee to visit certain sections of the hospital, particularly the pharmacy, and had in fact anticipated that the Chief Security Officer would have prevented this.

This publication was informed that after the visit, the senior official had shared this view and had ever since refrained from being cordial with the Chief Security Officer.

Added to this, the Chief Security Officer had reportedly allowed a senior doctor of the hospital to enter and exit the compound unhindered with a quantity of medical supplies that were received from Food for the Poor. However it is alleged that reports had reached the administrators of the hospital that Lewis might have given a free pass to the senior doctor to leave with hospital property.

When contacted for a comment yesterday Lewis had little to say about the decision taken against him. This publication has however been informed that he is prepared to have the Guyana Public Service Union intervene.

Meanwhile, this publication has learnt that yet another senior official of the hospital has parted ways with the hospital. This publication has learnt that Dr. Madan Rambarran the hospital’s Director of Medical Education has tendered his resignation.

This publication was informed that his decision comes on the heels of also being written to by the administrator of the hospital.

However, Rambarran insisted yesterday that his decision to resign was premised on his decision to move on. “I have to move on in life; it is nothing special; it was just my personal decision…I have been there a long time as you know,” said Dr Rambarran.

He assured that his decision has nothing to do within any recent decision taken against him by the hospital administration. Dr. Rambarran has been a staple at the public hospital for decades.