Social Cohesion Minister’s condition stable

After being kept overnight for observation in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation [GPHC], Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton, has been described as stable.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Presidency which has been issuing updates regarding the Minister’s condition since he was hospitalised on Thursday, “He is receiving the best possible care.”

Dr. Norton was rushed to the GPHC on Thursday to seek medical attention after he complained of feeling unwell.

This publication was reliably informed that Minister Norton had suffered a spike in his blood pressure.

There were however some speculations that his admittance to hospital might have been linked to a cardiac condition. Dr. Norton has been known to be an ardent athlete who, according to some of his close associates, has for a number of years been obsessed with the idea of keeping fit. After being admitted to hospital on Thursday, Dr. Norton was paid a visit by President David Granger who was accompanied by Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon, and Minister of Public Infrastructure, Mr. David Patterson. According to the Ministry of the Presidency at the time Dr. Norton was upbeat and appeared to be in good spirits even then.

Although Dr. Norton was appointed to the position of Minister of Public Health after the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change [APNU+AFC] Government ascended to office in 2015, earlier this year a decision was taken for him to assume responsibility for Social Cohesion instead.