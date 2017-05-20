Porknocker butchers wife in Amelia’s Ward

… captured in Moblissa jungle

Drenched in her own blood, Shenika Elliot-London, collapsed outside her neighbour’s house around 10.30 hrs yesterday, where she wrote the word ‘husband’ in the sand. She later succumbed at the Mackenzie Hospital.

That gruesome drama unfolded at Central Amelia’s Ward Squatting Area, when a 35-year-old porknocker butchered his wife in the couple’s home.

The victim, 37-year-old clothes vendor Shenika Elliot-London, of Lot 1206 Central Amelia’s Ward, was stabbed multiple times in the couple’s bedroom in the presence of one of her daughters.

The mother of five died shortly after neighbours rushed her to hospital.

Her husband and alleged killer, identified as Michael London, fled the scene, but was shot in the left leg around 16.45 hrs, after he allegedly attacked police ranks who had cornered him in the jungle of Moblissa, Soesdyke/Linden Highway. He was treated at the Mackenzie Hospital before being detained at the Mackenzie Police Station.

Police retrieved a bloodstained knife from the murder scene.

Close friends of the victim said that the killing was a tragic end to a life of hardship and abuse.

From all reports, the husband, Michael London, stabbed his wife in the presence of the couple’s two-year-old daughter.

Neighbours were unable to say what triggered the attack. It is also unclear whether the alleged killer had just returned from the interior.

And while none of the neighbours heard any screams, a close friend suggested that the killer may have pressed a pillow to London’s face to muffle her cries. A blood soaked pillow was reportedly found in the house.

Steve Simon, London’s eastern neighbour, said that he was in his bedroom when he heard loud banging on his zinc fence. He looked out and saw a woman drenched in blood.

“BLOOD POURING LIKE WATER”

“At first I didn’t recognize her, because the blood was pouring like water from her neck and a child was running behind her crying, but then she come round by the gate and stoop down- that is when I realize was me neighbour and she was stooping down and she was writing in the sand. I was so confused, but I run inside for a big sheet to help stop the blood.,”

But even as death stared her in the face, London, with her two-year-old daughter in tow, managed to write the word ‘husband’ and a phone number in the sand. It would be the last thing that she would do.

The neighbour said that he “ran out and call de other neighbour who got a mechanic shop, and he come with de vehicle. We put she and drive fast to de hospital and she was alive all de time.” Simon said that London was still alive when she arrived at the hospital, but succumbed in the emergency room of the Linden Hospital Complex.

Some residents at the other end of the squatting community recalled seeing “a man” heading into a bushy area, but did not realize that a murder had occurred and that the “man” was a suspect.

“We see this man passing through and we wondered about him, because nobody knew him, but it had to be him, because shortly after we hear police hunting for a man that kill his wife,” one resident said.

“But he was so calm and collected you would never believe.

London had lived in a small house with her five children and her mother, June Allicock, who was in Georgetown when her daughter was slain. The two-year-old girl was the only one for her husband, whom she had only married a few years ago. The other children were from a previous relationship.

A close friend of London’s said that she had spoken to the victim about an hour before the tragedy.

“I sent her a gospel (text) this morning- “nobody greater than you” and she text back and said “Thanks friend.”

“She was a very hardworking and nice person-always smiling. But she was in an abusive relationship- right now I’m a little mad at her, because I used to talk to her so much- I used to try to guide her and sometimes she would listen. She would even tell friends I was both a friend and like a second mother to her.”

She had a hard life but she used to always tell me I gon surprise you. She was trying because she was building a bigger house so that she and her children could be comfortable. Now she gone.”

Elliot reportedly met her husband in the interior where she would sometimes go to vend her clothing. The suspect reportedly hails from the East Coast of Demerara.