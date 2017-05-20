Latest update May 20th, 2017 12:55 AM

Palm Court supports Persaud ahead of CMRC title endeavours

May 20, 2017

Motorcyclist Kevin Persaud received a late but timely boost by popular night spot Palm Court yesterday afternoon ahead of his trip to Jamaica for the opening round of the 2017 Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC).
Manager of the entity, Sasha Lewis, in speaking at the simple presentation ceremony held at their Main Street location explained that their support of the rider will be continuous and they hope he helps Guyana secure valuable points.
“We will always support Kevin, everyone is depending on him to bring home points for Guyana since he has a lot of potential and I see him being successful in races.”
Lewis also made a call for other members of the corporate sector to aid in the development of their local sportsmen and women.
“In other countries, big companies support their athletes all around the world and I think in Guyana we need to invest a lot more; these are people with talent and we need to push them more rather than spending money out of the country supporting others when we can support our own,” she posited.
Persaud, in response expressed, “It feels great to be sponsored by one of the biggest night clubs in Guyana, I’m very grateful for the sponsorship and hope to do them proud.”
The rider whose machine of choice is a 2012 Kawasaki ZX 6R will be joined by John Bennett, Heemand Boodram along with 2016 Moto AmericaSuper stock 600 champion Bryce Prince Byrce, who is representing Guyana under the sponsorship of Mohammed’s Enterprise, will lead the rally in the two-wheel battle.
In this regard, Persaud is aiming secure as much points possible stating, “I’m working on it, I’m looking to be the favourite to bring home crucial points for Guyana and do extremely well being an ambassador of Palm Court.”
The young rider also made a call on other members of the private sector to invest in local athletes.
Persaud departed these shores last evening to be engaged in time trials today at the Jamwest Raceway followed by the competitive racing tomorrow.
The other members of the team are Rameez Mohammed, who will ply his trade in Groups 2, 3 and 4 (two-wheel drive), while Nasrudeen Mohammed who will compete in Group Two.
After the leg in Jamaica, the action will move to Trinidad and Tobago on July 30 followed by Barbados on September 3then to Guyana for the final leg on November 12.

